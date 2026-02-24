Why neglected boy-child deserves hope- Sanwo-Olu’s wife

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday reaffirmed her commitment to uplift boy-child, noting the neglected boys deserved attention as their female counterparts.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu gave the remark at Sam Ethnan Airforce Base (Logistics Command), Ikeja, during an excursion she organized for 600 male students across the State.

The excursion tour which was fourth in the series, was part of a 4-day residential workshop tagged, ‘Boy-Child Initiative.’

The First Lady together with her team and the schoolchildren was received by Air Officer Commanding, Air Vice Marshal A.A. Suleh.

The students were taking on a tour of the facilities at Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Ikeja, where they were exposed to some of the rudiments of maintaining aircrafts.

While addressing her host, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said, “On behalf of your governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, I bring warm greetings to all of you here. I am not here alone, I have come with a team of young men, our greater tomorrow.

“We are very excited to be here. I don’t think when I was their age I had the opportunity of entering the logistics command. So it’s a privilege and honour.

“This programme is called Lagos Boy-Child Initiative. I have realized and you have noticed that there has been a lot of talk on the girl-child and like we really said, we need to collaborate. There are other advocates like me, all over the world that have been talking about making sure that we talk about the boy-child.

“The seriousness of the boy-child, making boy-child more productive instead of painting them as yahoo boys, as people that don’t have any future ambitions.

“That boys can become successful people like you that end up being presidents, governors and the like, and this is like a mentorship where we encourage the boys to be responsible men in the future.”

She added, “The objective of the Lagos Boy-Child Initiative is one, to create awareness that boys are boys. The other one is to ensure that they have the right to go to school, they need to be educated.

“We’ve seen a lot of boys out there that have now become breadwinners at the age of 10 years. They have to go out there and ensure that their brothers and sisters can eat. Unfortunately, at the expense of their own education, which is not very fair.

“We also want to create awareness that even if any of the children have issues, they should know that there is hope for them to rehabilitate these children. We should not write them off.

“We have children from special needs schools and we have children from correctional facilities and you will be surprised that quite a number of them are very brilliant children. They are just victims of circumstances. There is hope for our children.

“We have come here on this excursion with 600 boys, that is like a school. This is the fourth time that we are having this programme.

“Our children are used to the social media and they don’t know how to do basic things with their hands when they find themselves in the bush, only boys that are in the military secondary schools have the opportunity of going through the drills and knowing the codes but boys that go to normal schools unfortunately don’t have that same skill.

“We’re taking them from their monks and their dance, we’re happy that they are able to release them, because of school security all over Nigeria people are quite afraid of releasing their children but I’m very happy to say that our children are in safe hands.”

In his response, Air Vice Marshal Suleh also stated that so many emphasis had been placed on girl-child, saying boys have their peculiarities that needed to be attended to.

“We are ready to support your programme any time, any day. We will open our facilities and hands to support the children.”

He advised the children, “Don’t focus too much on security, whichever discipline you find yourself, you can still end up in the Airforce. We have engineers, lawyers, doctors, etc.”