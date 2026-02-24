Was Chinyeaka Oha pushed to quit as ESUT governing council chairman?

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Really the news of his resignation has caused so much ruffle, thereby raising questions as to whether he jumped or was he pushed?

Now it is clear that it was an action in response to what has happened recently following the new APC take over in the state.

Indeed,the news of the resignation of Mr Chinyeaka Oha, as Esut Governing Council Board Chairman, which made the rounds earlier today was packed and presented to look like a stand -alone act; as if it was an act of principle rather than what it was: a panicky act of brinkmanship.

His so called resignation is actually a face saving reaction to public acts happening around him, beginning from his Obuoffia Awkunanaw political ward, stretching to Nkanu West his local government area. Chinyeaka Oha has been a public servant of note, no doubt. Yet it was on the basis of his contributions in the arena of partisan politics that he was appointed the Chairman of Esut Governing Council, so partisan politics acts and profile is the table on which his appointment as Esut Board Chairman is hoisted. Consequently any action taken against his political standing in the eyes of the people should be interpreted as being aimed at taking from him that which politics has fetched him. It is in that light therefore that one should interpret what happened to Chinyeaka Oha on 18th February 2026. It was on that day that APC held its ward congresse in Enugu state. Chinyeaka Oha was sure that his candidate and then incumbent Chairperson Mrs Patience Nwobodo will be re nominated as a matter of routine, as has been the practice for several years where that political ward was conceded to him as if it was his inheritance.

On 18th February, very much to his surprise and consternation Mrs Nwobodo was removed and then replaced by Mr Chukwudi Ugwu,an ally of Rt Hon USA Igwesi.

The politics of Obuoffia has been defined by years of tussle for control between Igwesi and Chinyeaka Oha.

On 18th of February without much ado power was snatched from Chinyeaka and handed over to Igwesi, just like that.

And worse was still to come. Chinyeaka Oha was still smarting from the humiliation of 18th February 2026 when the bigger and more public one happened on 21st February 2026 during the local government congress to elect local government party executives.

Chinyeaka’s nominee and then incumbent Chairman Mr Sunday Onovo was shoved aside and replaced with Hon Joseph Okorongene as Nkanu West local government party Chairman.

Under one week from grace to grass, from kingmaker to commoner. Even the most unintelligent person can read the message and in addition should know who was sending the message and what next may be asked of him.

Chinyeaka Oha, ex this, ex that, and Chairman of Esut Governing Council,cannot by any stretch of the imagination be described as unintelligent.

He did not need to wait any second longer. Delay has obviously become dangerous, first was the ward, second was the OSOCHIAZO local government.

If he did not jump, he may be pushed. So much for a hurried or hyped resignation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2