February 24, 2026
Tinubu’s Executive Order 9 is measure of constitutional fidelity, not executive over-reach – Presidency

by Peter Anayo

 

The Federal Government has clarified that Executive Order 9 (EO9) is a measure to enforce constitutional custody of Federation revenues, not an attempt to make law.

In a statement signed by Tanimu Yakubu, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Secretary Implementation Committee on Executive Order 9 , the government emphasized that EO9 is in line with Section 80(1) of the Constitution, which mandates that all revenues or monies raised or received by the Federation be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The order directs the direct remittance of petroleum revenues into constitutionally recognized accounts, tightening reconciliation and transparency in the oil and gas sector.

The government maintained that EO9 does not intrude into legislative competence, but rather operationalizes constitutional provisions to ensure faithful execution of the Constitution and applicable laws.

The statement added that if any party disputes the constitutional validity of EO9, the judiciary is the proper forum for determination, and the Executive will continue to uphold constitutional supremacy and protect Federation revenues.

The move is aimed at strengthening fiscal integrity, ensuring budget credibility, and promoting macroeconomic stability.

 

