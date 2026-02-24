Tinubu urges unity, inclusive governance at Ifta with governors

. As APC hails peaceful conduct of LGA congresses in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

President Bola Tinubu on Monday hosted State Governors to a Ramadan Iftar at the State House, Abuja, stressing the need for unity and inclusive governance.

The annual event brought together governors, Deputy Governors and senior government officials to break the fast.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and cabinet members also attended.

Addressing the gathering, Tinubu thanked God for sparing their lives to witness another Ramadan.

“It is a joy and a great honour to be with you again this year,” he said.

The president stated that the Ramadan fast coincided with the Christian fasting period.

“You know what it means, discipline, sacrifice, faith, resilience and love for one another,” he said.

Tinubu urged the governors to embrace unity, tolerance and inclusive leadership.

“In this period of unity, harmony and sacrifice, let the young ones breathe too,” he advised.

He commended the governors for progress recorded in their states.

“I’ve seen a lot of progress being made in the states. I can’t commend you enough,” the president said.

Tinubu assured them that the country was overcoming economic challenges.

“We are out of the dark tunnel of uncertainty. The best is yet to come for Nigeria,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to strengthening security and promoting development across the grassroots.

The president urged leaders to embrace the downtrodden and spread opportunities widely.

Speaking with journalists, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, described the Iftar as an interfaith gathering.

“It is once in about 33 years that Christian and Muslim fasting coincide. It teaches unity,” he said.

Uzodinma said the governors were working with the president in good faith for national development.

The Iftar forms part of Tinubu’s annual Ramadan tradition of hosting political leaders during the Holy month.

. As APC hails peaceful conduct of LGA congresses in Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has hailed the successful conduct of its Local Government Area (LGA) Delegates Election, across all 23 LGAs of the State.

The Party’s LGA Congress held on Monday February 23, 2026 across the state was postponed from Saturday as a result of the State House of Assembly bye-elections for Ahoada East Constituency II and Khana Constituency II seats, which produced APC candidates Hon. Ukalipke Napoleon and Hon. Mrs. Henrietta Loolo as winners same day.

The APC’s LGA Delegates Election was aimed at bolstering the party’s preparation for the it’s national convention and future electoral engagements in Rivers State, reinforcing its grassroots mobilisation and internal cohesion.

The APC Chairman in the State, Chief Tony Okocha, who shortly after supervising the election in Ikwerre LGA, described the exercise as peaceful, orderly and transparent.

Okocha praised members and stakeholders of the party for their massive turnout and commitment to internal democracy.

The Rivers APC Chairman, accompanied by members of the LGA Delegates Election Committee, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and commended the leadership and members in Ikwerre for their “orderly and peaceful” participation.

He reassured party faithful that the APC remains “the party to beat in Nigeria,” citing recent bye‑election victories in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano and Rivers State as evidence of growing public confidence.

“The peaceful atmosphere that characterized the exercise shows our party’s strength and readiness for future electoral battles,”.

Okocha said, adding that the successful delegate election marks a significant step in consolidating the APC’s internal structures ahead of upcoming polls.

The Chairman of the Congress Committee also praised the calm environment, while Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), spoke on behalf of the elected delegates, pledging continued loyalty and dedication to the party’s vision.

Ikwerre LGA Executive Chairman Hon. Charles Wobodo lauded the transparent conduct of the election and reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s progress in the area.

Our Correspondent reports that officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of State Services (DSS), were on ground to monitor the exercise.

Also to provide security to ensure a smooth and credible exercise.

