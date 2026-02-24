President Tinubu committed to develop Northeast – Minister

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Minister of State for Regional Development, Barr. Uba Maigari Ahmadu has reiterated the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to fast-track development across the North East region just like every other region in the country.

The Minister, who stated this while interacting with journalists in Jalingo, said that the president is aware of the backwardness of the region and has already demonstrated serious commitment to changing the narrative.

He disclosed that within the past two years, the North East Development Commission has constructed various people-oriented projects across the six states that make up the North East region.

The Minister noted that the insecurity that has plagued the region for nearly two decades has created major developmental challenges that the president is working assiduously to address.

“Let us tell ourselves the truth. The bulk of the security challenges confronting the country were concentrated in the northeast for a very long time.

Naturally, you can not make any meaningful development or progress under such an atmosphere.

So what this administration has done is to first of all tackle insecurity to a very large extent and then concentrate resources towards deliberate development of the region.

“I recently completed a tour with the North East Development Commission, where we inspected, commissioned, and handed over projects to various State Governors across the region.

I must say it is quite impressive.

Mind you, this is just one agency.

The Ministry is also working assiduously, and there are other projects being handled by various ministries such as works, education, and others – he said.

“And so we can all beat our chest and say that the region is on the path to massive infrastructural revolution. What I will urge the people to do is to give the government maximum support and take ownership of the projects that have been done for their good.

I will also call on our people to be bold enough to stand against our common enemies who are determined to leave the region in perpetual chaos.

We must stand up to them by not harbouring them and reporting any suspicious activity to relevant security agencies, ” he stated.

While reacting to the notion of possible one party country, the Minister described it as preposterous, considering Nigeria’s diversity and population.

“Such notions can be entertained in very small countries, not a large country like Nigeria with diverse and massive populations.

Nigeria can never be a one-party country. What we are currently witnessing is simply a vote of confidence in the president for his prudent management of the system and his ability to take bold decisions that previous administrations were too shy to take.

“As we speak, the changes are beginning to manifest, and even those who may not see them now may eventually agree that this was for the ultimate good of the country – he added.

