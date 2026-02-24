President Tinubu appoints Olatunji Rilwan Disu as Inspector-General of Police

32.9 C
February 24, 2026
Latest news

by Peter Anayo05

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

In a major security reshuffle announced on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, President Bola Tinubu removed Inspector‑General of Police Olukayode Egbetokun and named Assistant Inspector‑General Olatunji Rilwan Disu as his successor.

Disu, who most recently headed the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex at Alagbon, Lagos, is expected to assume office immediately and oversee a nationwide command transition.

Sources from the Presidency and the Police Service Commission confirm that Egbetokun was directed to prepare his handover notes after a meeting at the Presidential Villa, marking an abrupt end to his tenure that began in June 2023 and was extended beyond the usual retirement age.

Disu, a career officer with over three decades of service, previously commanded the Intelligence Response Team and the Rapid Response Squad, earning a reputation for tech‑savvy, intelligence‑driven policing.

The appointment signals a strategic push to inject fresh tactical energy into the Nigeria Police Force amid rising security challenges and ongoing high‑profile investigations.

He is taking over from IGP Olukayode Egbetokun as the 23rd indigenous Inspector-General of Police in Nigeria.

Official statements from the Force Headquarters and the Presidency are expected shortly, with a formal handover ceremony slated for Louis Edet House in Abuja.

 

