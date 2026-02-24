Peter Obi, Odigie-Oyegun escape assassination in Benin

Presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has been attacked in Benin, Edo State capital.

Obi confirmed the attack in a video now trending on social media.

National coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, told journalists that Obi and John Odigie-Oyegun, among other ADC leaders, were in Edo State to witness the former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, join the ADC formally.

“The leadership of the ADC is under siege and attack in Benin, Edo State,” he said.

“At the formal declaration of Olumide Akpata into the African Democratic Congress, armed individuals followed us from the ADC Secretariat to the residence of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

“They shot at the gate and destroyed several vehicles in what appears to be a failed assassination attempt on our lives.”

Akpata was the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Edo State in 2024. Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC won the election.

The assailants, it was gathered, damaged vehicles belonging to the ADC members.