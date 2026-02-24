February 24, 2026
One-Day capacity building held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo03

First row: Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Akin Rotimi Jr, Director General National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Otunba Joseph Osanipin, Chairman Nigeria Union of journalists NUJ-FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, Chairman House of Representatives Press Corps Mr Gboyega Onadiran, in a group photograph with the members of the House Press Corps, shortly after a one-day capacity building with the Theme: Strengthening Sectoral Policy Communication and Legislative Reporting on Nigeria’s Automotive Industry Development, held in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

