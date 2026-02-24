NUPENG sacks Rivers NLC chair over alleged anti-union activities

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has expelled the Rivers State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC, over alleged gross misconduct and anti-union activities.

The decision was conveyed in a letter dated February 20,2026,and signed by NUPENG’s General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, following an emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held virtually on February 19,2026.

According to the letter, the NEC considered the report of an Administrative Investigative Committee set to prove allegations against Agwanwor described as extensive, deliberations, unanimously found him guilty of all charges.

The Union said his expulsion takes immediate effect from February 20,2026.

NUPENG recalled that the matter was first raised during its NEC meeting held on July 24, 2025, at Echelon Heights Hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where allegations of anti-union activities and misconduct were brought against Agwanwor.

Following deliberations at the time, the NEC resolved to issue him a formal query, place him on suspensio,n and constitute an Administrative Investigative Committee to examine the allegations and make recommendations.

In line with the resolution, Agwanwor was placed on Administrative Suspension through a letter dated July 25, 2025, and was issued two separate queries dated July 25, 2025, and Many 27,202.

The Union further disclosed that Agwanwor and others had approached the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Suit NICN/ABJ/234/2025, challenging NUPENG’S authority to discipline him.

However, the Court dismissed the Suit, thereby upholding the Union’s power under its Constitution.

Subsequently, the NEC inaugurated the Administrative Investigative Committee on January 28, 2026, to provide Agwanwor the opportunity to defend himself.

However, NUPENG alleged that he failed to respond to the second query before the Committee on February 5 and 6, despite being invited.

NUPENG stated that his failure to submit a response or appear before the panel left the Committee with no option but to conclude its investigation based on available evidence.

It stressed that the expulsion remains binding unless reversed by the National Delegates Congress, DC, the highest decision-making body of the Union.

Agwanwor, however, retains the right appeal the decision before the NDC, in accordance withthe Union’s Constitutions