NOVO Announces Spring 2026 Launch: World’s First Diamond-Backed Digital Currency, wealth platform devoted to feeding Africa

Prospera, Honduras – February 2026 – NOVO, an emerging global leader in diamond manufacturing, crypto-banking, and ethical wealth management, today announced the upcoming Spring 2026 launch of NOVO Coin, the world’s first digital currency fully backed by certified, lab-grown, cut, and polished diamonds stored in secure vaults in Singapore and Switzerland.

A Currency With a Mission: Feeding a Continent

NOVO has pledged 50% of all corporate profits to support nonprofit micro-finance organizations across Africa that specialize in food production, farming, fishing, and sustainable agriculture. This initiative aims to:

– Expand access to affordable capital for small and mid-scale food producers

– Strengthen local food systems and reduce dependency on imports

– Dramatically lower grocery prices across African markets

– Build long-term economic resilience for millions of families

Diamond-Backed Stability for a Volatile World

Every NOVO Coin is backed by real, verifiable diamond reserves, manufactured through advanced laboratory processes and held in audited international vaults. This structure provides:

– Intrinsic value tied to a globally recognized commodity

– Transparency through third-party reserve verification

– Security via geographically diversified vaults

– Long-term price stability for users and institutional partners

A Full-Spectrum Financial Ecosystem

NOVO is launching a vertically integrated platform that includes:

– Diamond manufacturing and certification

– Crypto-banking and digital asset management

– Wealth management and life-insurance services

– Humanitarian micro-finance distribution channels

A New Era of Ethical Finance

“NOVO was built on a simple belief: a currency should serve the people who use it,” said Rev. Robert Caldwell Robertson III, founder of NOVO. “By backing NOVO with diamonds and dedicating half of our profits to African food producers, we are proving that financial innovation and humanitarian responsibility can — and must — coexist.”

Spring 2026: A Global Debut

NOVO Coin will be available to the public in Spring 2026, with early institutional partnerships already underway across Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean.

For more information, this is the organizations website TOPOFTHEPYRAMID.org

ABOUT REV. ROBERTSON III

Rev. Robert Caldwell Robertson III is a lifelong sailor, entrepreneur, and spiritual leader. He’s founded multiple innovative ventures, including a crowdfunding platform and a tap-to-pay card wallet. As Imperatorial Grand Master of the Worldwide Hermetic Order of Elus Coëns, he guides an esoteric order focused on angelology and Western mysticism.

His leadership is rooted in his noble lineage, descending from abolitionist Elihu Burritt and royal lines including Robert the Bruce and the Muhammad Ali Pasha Dynasty.

Recognized by Peter Thiel as a young prodigy, Rev. Robertson III has built an impressive portfolio of ventures blending technology, mysticism, and humanitarianism. His non-profit, Aqua Planet, aims to feed Africa through 3D vertical ocean farming.

For a better society

