Minister of Water Resources budget defence before House Committee on water Resources held in Abuja

Minister of water resources and sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, with his team, defended his 2026 budget before the members of the House of Representatives Committee on water resources held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli, with his Deputy Chairman, Hon. Muktar Chawa, and other committee members, along with the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Joseph Utsev, defending their 2026 budget at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2