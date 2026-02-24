27.1 C
Lagos
February 24, 2026
Trending now

NOVO Announces Spring 2026 Launch: World’s First Diamond-Backed Digital Currency, wealth platform…

Minister of Water Resources budget defence before House Committee on water Resources…

One-Day capacity building held in Abuja

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 24, 2026

REA signs MoU with ECOWAS to electrify 15 public institutions; partners Niger…

Edo Labour Party not collapsing into ADC, leaders declare

NDPA says infrastructure stability key to unlocking Nigeria’s full oil revenue potentials

Wike commissions 54 construction equipment for Edo LGAs, commends Okpebholo’s grassroots economic…

Tinubu urges unity, inclusive governance at Ifta with governors

El-Rufai sues ICPC for N1bn over alleged unlawful invasion of Abuja residence

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Minister of Water Resources budget defence before House Committee on water Resources held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo02

Minister of water resources and sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, with his team, defended his 2026 budget before the members of the House of Representatives Committee on water resources held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, Hon. Sada Soli, with his Deputy Chairman, Hon. Muktar Chawa, and other committee members, along with the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Joseph Utsev, defending their 2026 budget at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NSEVL/LSDPC/Locke Homes Joint Venture Project Development launch held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Courtesy visit of SMYF delegation to Speaker’s office at Nat’l Assembly, Abuja

Peter Anayo

Chuba Babatunde Abaelu, weds former Miss Nnedinma Adaora Obi at Civil reception in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO