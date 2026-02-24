Insecurity: Fresh trouble in Plateau as bandits sack communities, kill 10, scores injured

.As 3 die in cult violence in Bayelsa

.NOA mourns victims of Wase Mine disaster, advocates stringent safety measures at mining sites

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos, ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa and CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

No fewer than ten people were reportedly killed in separate attacks that occurred Sunday evening in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State.

Daily Champion reports that nine persons were gruesomely killed on Sunday evening at Ratatis, Dorowa Babuje, in Barkin Ladi LGA, when gunmen attacked the community at about 7:27pm.

Several others sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

It was also learned that one person was killed in Jol, Riyom local government same day.

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM) under the leadership of Barrister Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri condemned the fresh attacks that left ten people dead in Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

A statement signed and issued to newsmen on Monday in Jos the state capital by the BYM national publicity secretary, Rwang Tengwong, the separate attack further heightening fears over the worsening security situation in Berom land.

The BYM expressed deep concern over what it described as a recurring cycle of official condemnations and promises of investigation, without tangible arrests or prosecutions.

The Association warned that the continued failure to bring perpetrators to justice has emboldened armed attackers, leading to repeated assaults on innocent farming communities, destruction of livelihoods, and loss of lives across Plateau State and the Middle Belt.

“BYM calls on the Federal and Plateau State Governments to move beyond routine assurances and take decisive action by identifying, arresting, and prosecuting those responsible.

“The Association called for the urgent deployment of adequate security personnel to vulnerable communities, particularly in Barkin Ladi and Riyom LGAs, to prevent further bloodshed”, the statement added.

…As Truck crushes traffic officer, 2 riders in Badagry

A cement-laden truck veered out of control on Monday, killing a traffic officer and two motorcyclists at the Badagry Roundabout in Lagos.

The victims included a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority official on duty and two commercial motorcyclists waiting for passengers at about 9:45 a.m.

Eyewitnesses said the truck suddenly lost control while approaching the busy junction, ploughing into the victims and sending shockwaves through the community.

“The truck hit the LASTMA staff on official duty and two cyclists waiting to carry passengers,” an official of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps said.

He added: “The driver tried to manoeuvre to reduce casualties; otherwise many more motorcyclists and vehicles would have been affected.”

Confirming the tragedy, Mr. Yusuf Sanni, Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said the driver had been arrested.

“The driver has been taken to Badagry Police Station,” Sanni said, blaming the crash on loss of control and urging motorists to avoid the area.

He disclosed that the victims’ remains were deposited at the hospital mortuary, while the truck was impounded at the police station.

CSP Folajimi Agosile, Divisional Police Officer of Badagry Police Station, confirmed the driver’s detention pending prosecution.

“He will be arraigned at the Chief Magistrates’ Court after investigations are concluded,” Agosile stated.

Officials of the FRSC, LASTMA, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Police Force were seen clearing the expressway and restoring order after the fatal incident.

. Three die in fresh cult violence in Igbogene, Bayelsa

Meanwhile, Fresh violence erupted in Igbogene community Yenagoa Bayelsa state on sunday, leaving at least three people dead in what residents describe as a renewed clash between rival cult groups.

The early morning confrontation shattered the calm of the community as sporadic gunfire rang out across different areas sending panic stricken residents fleeing for safety, business activities came to an abrupt halt as families barricaded themselves indoors, uncertain of what might follow.

Eyewitnesses said the violence broke out suddenly escalating within minutes and plunging the neighborhood into chaos, although the Bayelsa state police command had not officially confirmed the casualties as of press time, credible community sources alleged that three young men were killed in the attack.

Their identities remain unclear, while several others reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries, the resident who spoke anonymously for fear of reprisal, described the incident as a troubling continuation of cult-related unrest that has plagued parts of the state in recent weeks.

He urged security agencies to intensify surveillance and restore order before the situation deteriorates further, this latest bloodshed adds to a disturbing trend, reports indicate that no fewer than six persons have lost their lives in separate cult-related clashes across the state in recent weeks, heightening fears among residents about their safety.

Community leaders have appealed for calm calling on youths to renounce violence and embrace peace,meanwhile, residents are urging the state government and security agencies to take decisive, proactive measures to prevent further loss of life.

Efforts to reach the police public relations officer for official confirmation were ongoing at the time of filing this report.

..NOA mourns WASE Mine disaster victims, advocates stringent safety measures in mining sites

However, Following the tragic death of more than 35 miners at Kanpani Zurak in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and called for the strict enforcement of safety regulations and improved protective measures across mining sites nationwide to safeguard lives and prevent future occurrences.

Speaking on the tragic mining accident that claimed several lives, the Agency’s Director General, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the incident as completely unacceptable in a modern society, stressing that strict compliance with safety rules and regulations must be made a top priority, as it is essential to protecting human lives and preserving critical national infrastructure.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Deputy Director Communication and Media, Paul Odenyi.

He further emphasised that the dangers associated with unauthorised mining operations and substandard safety measures far outweigh any perceived benefits, warning that such reckless practices frequently give rise to devastating consequences, including the kind of explosions and infernos that had claimed lives in the tragic incident.

The DG also urged Nigerians to collectively stand against actions that have repeatedly resulted in mass casualties, national trauma, and the needless loss of lives, stressing that such tragedies are entirely avoidable.

“We mourn the loss of our compatriots in the mining community and extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families.

We stand in solidarity with them, with the state, and with Nigeria as a whole,” the DG stated.

He concluded by calling on relevant authorities and stakeholders in the mining sector to intensify efforts in enforcing compliance with established safety standards.

He also urged that routine inspections and monitoring of mining sites be strengthened to prevent future occurrences.

