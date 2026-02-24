FCT polls: Bode George cautions Tinubu, says Wike’s attitude embarrassing

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has declared that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, “is no longer a member of our party.”

George, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, said: “He was expelled during our convention in Ibadan last November. He was not the only one. Other characters were expelled with him. Their expulsion stands as at today. So, it doesn’t make any sense for him to be using Federal Government agents, from Abuja to Rivers, intimidating Nigerians, and claiming to be speaking on behalf of a faction of PDP. He is no longer our member”.

George, who blamed the Presidency, INEC and Judiciary for Wike’s shenanigans, again advised President Bola Tinubu to call the minister to order before it is too late.

“Wike’s conduct during Saturday’s election in Abuja was a complete embarrassment to the good people of this country.

“In a viral video, he was seen addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress at a polling unit and openly boasting that after voting, they should “leave the rest” for him.

“It is absolutely impossible for Wike to be behaving like a power-drunk fellow this way without the backing of Mr. President. What Tinubu needs to realise is that this is his administration till 2027, not Wike’s. That Tinubu continues to allow Wike to behave this way shows the President is not a good student of history.

“Some of the characters used in the First Republic to destroy that era, nobody talks about them again but everybody remembers the cover given to them by the Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa.

“Mr. President, when the shit hits the fan, you will carry your cross alone. You may be happy now the way Wike is dealing with your so-called enemies and trying to destroy opposition parties but the end will not be palatable.

“If there is any crisis in Nigeria, it will affect the whole Africa. Those anti-democracy elements who destroyed First, Second and Third Republics, where are they today? With a character like Wike, I pray Nigeria does not blow up.

“I can assure the President, INEC and the Judiciary that Nigeria is bigger than them and Nigerians will no longer accept this arrant nonsense from this power-drunk Minister who was not even born when the 1962 crisis started in the Western Region.

“In another viral video of Saturday’s election, some security agents were seen storming a polling booth, firing tear gas and snatching ballot boxes. Some police women around were even shocked.

“Wike and others are playing with fire because the more than 200 million patriotic Nigerians won’t take this nonsense anymore.

“I served in the military and under this civil democracy since 1999. So, I know what I am talking about.

“No one, I repeat, no one, no matter how influential or power drunk, should be allowed to undermine the will of Nigerians.

“What is going on now is deeply disturbing. This is the time for Mr. President to call these characters to order.”