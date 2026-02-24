EFCC, Police strengthen anti-corruption collaboration in Kwara

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

The Zonal Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Directorate, ACE I Victoria Ugo-Ali, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, as part of efforts to reinforce inter-agency cooperation in the fight against corruption and financial crimes.

The visit, which took place at the Command Headquarters in Ilorin, was aimed at familiarising the new Zonal Director with the police leadership in the state and deepening existing collaboration between the two law enforcement bodies.

Speaking during the meeting, Ugo-Ali described the Nigeria Police as a critical stakeholder and a strategic partner in the anti-corruption crusade.

She noted that the success of the EFCC in tackling economic and financial crimes largely depends on the support and synergy of the police, whom she referred to as “the foundation of law enforcement operations in the country.”

The Zonal Director highlighted key operational areas where enhanced cooperation of the police would be required, particularly in intelligence sharing, joint investigations, and enforcement activities, stressing that stronger collaboration would further boost the effectiveness of both agencies.

In his response, CP Adekimi Ojo expressed appreciation for the visit and commended the EFCC for its sustained efforts in combating corruption and other financial crimes.

He assured the Zonal Director of the Command’s continued support, noting that the police remain committed to working closely with the Commission to achieve their shared mandate.

He reaffirmed his resolve to maintain a robust working relationship geared towards strengthening law enforcement and promoting accountability in Kwara State and beyond.

