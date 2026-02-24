Edo Labour Party not collapsing into ADC, leaders declare

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The leadership of the Edo Labour Party (LP) has debunked the rumour that the party is collapsing into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as part of a planned defection programme for tomorrow, and has urged the general public to disregard the insinuation, stating that the rumour is erroneous.

Addressing journalists in a press conference at the premises of the Edo Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Benin City the Edo State capital, the Chairman of the Party, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi urged the general public to disregard the insinuation adding that the defection of an individual doesn’t translate to the collapsing of the party into another.

According to him, “The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) Edo State has observed with deep concern and utter dismay the recent activities of some members of our party.

After repeated, but utterly unsuccessful attempts to lure the party’s established State Executive Committee, Local Government Area (LGA) structures, and ward-level organs into defecting with them to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

They now resorted to assembling a small group of paid individuals who are not members of Labour Party (LP) and allegedly hiring commercial crowds for a staged, deceptive defection event scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd February 2026.

“This desperate, disgraceful, and cheap political plot, which was planned to deceive gullible followers and unsuspecting Nigerians that the entire Edo State Labour Party has collapsed into the ADC.

This is nothing but a shameless attempt to create a false narrative to Peter Obi that this followers still wield any meaningful grip on the Edo State Labour Party structure.

” While every Nigerian citizen is free to join or associate with any political party of their choice, the Labour Party as an institution cannot and will not “decamp” to another party except through a formal, legally recognised merger, a process that has not taken place between the LP and the ADC.

” Individuals, including those who have arrogated the leadership of Labour Party to themselves and whatever small crowd they assemble tomorrow, including the paid ones, reserve the right to exercise their personal choices.

However, the Edo State LP structures remain intact, formidable, united, cohesive, and fully operational down to the ward level, under the resolute and unwavering leadership of the State Executive Committee.

He further added that the Labour Party remains committed to the ideals of the party.

” We remain unequivocally committed to the success of Labour Party in the 2027 general elections, all things being equal.

We earnestly hope and urge all individuals involved in this shameful and desperate act of defection to reconsider their position and return to Labour Party, where the authentic structures and genuine supporters await.

With the leadership crisis now fully resolved, the party stands stronger and more united than ever.

” The Labour Party Edo State will not be distracted by photo-op defection, ceremonies, rented crowds, or deceptive spectacles.

Our focus remains on rebuilding, mobilizing, and delivering for the party and the progressive ideals the party represents.

We call on all genuine members and supporters across the 18 LGAs and 192 Wards to stay resolute, ignore these divisive antics, and continue the work of strengthening the party from the grassroots.”

