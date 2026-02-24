32.9 C
Lagos
February 24, 2026
Trending now

Why neglected boy-child deserves hope- Sanwo-Olu’s wife

Peter Obi, Odigie-Oyegun escape assassination in Benin

EFCC, Police strengthen anti-corruption collaboration in Kwara

President Tinubu appoints Olatunji Rilwan Disu as Inspector-General of Police

Was Chinyeaka Oha pushed to quit as ESUT governing council chairman?

CBN reduces interest rate to 26.50 % from 27%

Bayelsa Assembly clears Peter Akpe to replace late Bayelsa deputy gov

NAICOM engages Organized Private Sector on implementation, enforcement of new Insurance Act

President Tinubu committed to develop Northeast – Minister

Women Affairs Ministry, NPC partner on birth registry , gender database

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

CBN reduces interest rate to 26.50 % from 27%

by Peter Anayo07

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 26.50 per cent from 27 per cent, the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, announced.

Cardoso made the disclosure on Tuesday at the 304th MPC meeting in Abuja.

The MPR serves as the baseline interest rate within the Nigerian economy.

He said the 11 MPC members present also voted to retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 45 per cent for commercial banks and 16 per cent for merchant banks, maintaining current liquidity levels.

Cardoso added that the Liquidity Ratio remained at 30 per cent, while the Standing Facilities Corridor was retained at +50/-450 basis points around the MPR to guide market stability and financial operations.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

IWD: Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation hosts financial literacy initiative at OAU

Peter Anayo

Tinubu assures Colombia of swift implementation of all bilateral agreements

Peter Anayo

Afriland Properties commends Lagos on maiden waterfront summit, urges collective action to safeguard waterways

Bisiriyu Olaoye
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO