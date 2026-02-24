BREAKING: Tinubu sacks IGP, Kayode Egbetokun

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly removed Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, in a major reshuffle of the country’s security leadership.

According to a report by Premium Times, the Police boss was asked to step down during a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Sources say the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu is expected to take over, and preparations for a formal handover ceremony have already started.

There has been no official announcement yet, but insiders from both the Presidency and the Nigeria Police Force say that arrangements for the transition are being finalized.

Egbetokun became the 22nd Inspector-General of Police when President Tinubu appointed him on June 19, 2023. The Nigeria Police Council confirmed his appointment on October 31, 2023.

His removal is likely to lead to major changes in the police force’s leadership.

