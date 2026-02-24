Bayelsa Assembly clears Peter Akpe to replace late Bayelsa deputy gov

The Bayelsa House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the nomination of Dr Peter Akpe as Deputy Governor of Bayelsa to replace the late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The late deputy governor, Ewhrudjakpo, died on December 11 2025 and had since be buried.

According Mr Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa governor who confirmed the development, the approval followed Gov. Douye Diri’s nomination of Akpe, as the state new deputy governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpe, a former member of Bayelsa House of Assembly was until the nomination, the Chief of Staff to Gov Diri.

