Abia Govt to commission Ovom road Aba ,performs flag off ceremony of reconstruction of Enyimba Int’l Hotel Aba

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, will on Wednesday, 25th February 2026 commission the Ovom Street road project in Aba.

The Governor will equally perform the flag off ceremony of the reconstruction of the Enyimba International Hotel Aba.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, announced this cheering news on Monday, in Government House, Umuahia, while briefing newsmen on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He said that, “This road project is indeed a watershed because the project site was first recovered from a very devastating type of gully erosion before the road was designed to occupy the former erosion site.

“And this happens to be one of the most captivating engineering feats of this administration.

“Both projects (Ovom road and Enyimba Hotel) represent significant milestones in the urban renewal and infrastructure development of Aba as a commercial centre of Abia State,” Prince Kanu stated.

Prince Kanu further revealed that Governor Otti would on Thursday this week flag off the construction of Ukwa East General Hospital located at Ohanku,in Ikwuorie Autonomous Community in Ukwa East LGA as part of efforts towards making healthcare facilities available to Abians in all nooks and crannies of the state.

The Commissioner also disclosed that, in a strategic move to sustain the momentum in healthcare capacity building, Abia State Government (ABSG) has approved a partnership with QANTUS Medical Foundation, a US – based medical group to train all categories of health workers.

He said that the collaboration is aimed at making health workers to embrace best practises in the delivery of healthcare services.

“His Excellency, the Governor has approved the collaboration between the State Ministry of Health and the U.S-based health care consultancy outfit to ensure a healthcare culture change in the state.

“This is aimed at training health workers to embrace best practises in the delivery of health care,” Prince Kanu stated.

He added that the Ministry of Health is set to recommence the functionalisation of 53 fully equipped Primary Healthcare Centres under the “Project Ekwueme” and IMPACT PHC’S projects which would positively impact the Primary Healthcare sector of the state.

He informed that the Abia State Digital Health Pilot Project has commenced at some selected hospitals and PHCs across the state, saying that it is designed to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

He further disclosed that the Pediatric Association of Nigeria has scheduled to hold its next Annual General Meeting in Abia State.

According to the Commissioner, “This is a recognition of the Governor’s agenda in reforming the health sector of the state. The next edition of this Annual General Meeting will hold in 2027,” he noted.

Prince Kanu informed that the Measles and Rubella vaccination campaign that was flagged off on the 3rd of February, 2026 has been successfully concluded with the state recording 96 percent success, exceeding the herd immunity target of 95 percent.

“The campaign took place in all the schools in the state and other social institutions across in the state.

“Over 1000 groups were involved in the exercise. Currently, we are collating the raw numbers across the state,” Prince Kanu stated.

Responding to questions, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche noted that the partnership with the QANTUS Medical Foundation is hinged on the fact that the Governor is championing the best practises in his reform agenda in the health sector.

He maintained that,

“These (members QANTUS Medical Foundation) are experts that go around to help in health systems by training doctors, nurses, pharmacists, other health workers on how to adopt a culture change that helps them to offer the best services to the people.

“This is meant to ensure that the communications are clear, and that healthcare workers are able to adopt behaviours and skills and match them to be able to give the best healthcare to the people.

“So it is across all levels of healthcare, but it is to be phased. So the first time we’re going to start with doctors and nurses, then we’ll cascade down. It’s a top-to-down approach. Cascade down to those at the local government levels,” Prof. Uche stated.

Professor Uche used the opportunity to call on all Abians, particularly parents, to always ensure that their children are vaccinated, assuring that vaccines are safe, as they are preserved according to the safety protocols of vaccine preservation.

