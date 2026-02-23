Work on Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway shows Tinubu’s preparedness to deliver on transformative infrastructure – Umahi

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, said that the progress recorded on section one of Lagos — Calabar Coastal Highway shows the determination of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to deliver transformative infrastructure despite difficult terrain and environmental challenges.

He, however, expressed dismay over the vandalization along the corridor, particularly the cutting of metal fences and dumping of refuse into manholes, warning that such acts endanger lives and infrastructure.

Umahi who made this known while inspecting the project, said that the Federal Government has intensified work on the strategic coastal corridor linking Lagos to the South-South and South-East.

He noted that deep soil conditions, with pits reaching over 20 metres, had tested engineering limits but were being successfully handled.

“We have no doubt that a man who worked with a very courageous president to tame the Atlantic Ocean can always subdue the challenges we have on this coastal route.

“Well, the section where we are is not the most challenging section of this route. This is section one, chainage 34. What we are seeing here is not different from what we saw in chainage 18. From the data from HITECH, the pit here is twenty meters deep, an average of 18 to 21 meters deep here and at chainage 18, we had about 22 meters deep of pit, and so HITECH conquered it. “

“And to address the issue of vandalization, the issue of cutting our beautiful metal fence, the issue of opening the manholes and dumping refuse there, I thank the Commissioner of Police, I thank the Inspector General of Police, I thank your commitment. I’ve seen a number of vehicles. Anyone that is caught should be charged to court immediately. We have our seven-man SAN that will take up any litigation about this route.

“And for the manhole, we have to find a way to temporarily seal it so that they can’t easily open it. But we have a duty to talk to our people. It is satanic for people to cut the metal fence. It is satanic for people to open the manhole and dump refuse there.”

The minister commended HITECH Construction Company for its resilience and commitment, explaining that unexpected soil discoveries were being addressed at the contractor’s cost, without any upward review of the project sum.

“No other contractor can bear this kind of risk. You have proven that you are not working for money, but for the success of the country.”

He disclosed that the 3-kilometre stretch currently under inspection is nearing completion, with sub-filling expected to be concluded within days. Once opened, motorists will be able to drive seamlessly from Ahmadu Bello Way through Lekki, with access extending toward the Dangote Refinery axis as work progresses on Section Two.

“So this section which is about 3km , I’ve been told that in the next seven days, the entire sub-filling will be done, and then the entire road will be open to traffic. So you can drive all the way from Ahmadu Bello down to Lekki without stopping.

“And of course, section two, you can go much ahead of that, even up to Dangote Refinery. And so the deal is that by May, we want to have section one commissioned, but we have an issue. And the issue is, can I take the risk of saying to HITECH, this three kilometer that is a big issue? Because at chainage 18, we had to expose that section to rain for 6 months. And so using lumps, using one-inch stone base and sharp sand, we were able to consolidate that place within six months.

“But this one is not passing through the rainy season, and so I now have a choice to say, you must put the concrete before the end of April, and that will be my risk but I won’t bear that because we can’t open this project to increase the cost.

“So what we are doing is, by the month of March, we will now do our consolidation test and see what it looks like. And by the month of April, if we have good consolidation, then we will put our CRCP within two weeks and then commission by the 20th May.”

He hinted that section two is also expected to be delivered before the end of the year. All bridges across both sections, he added, are projected for completion by April next year.

The Minister maintained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains firmly positioned to drive national renewal, adding that visible improvements in key economic indicators are deliberate leadership and policy direction.

“This president has eight years to retake our country. And so those who are not happy should go and complain to God… you can see all the indices for our macroeconomy: the stability of the naira, our foreign reserve at $49b, inflation down to about 15%. These are not magical.”

According to the minister, these outcomes are what he described as divine backing for the administration’s efforts, urging Nigerians to put aside bitterness and instead support the ongoing reforms and infrastructure drive.

“They are evidence of the hand of God upon the president… So let’s try to be happy and join hands to support the president and support the works of God through him.”

Calling for responsible public engagement, the minister urged critics to be fair and constructive, stressing that the project transcends personalities and institutions.

He commended President Tinubu for approving the resumption of payments to contractors and used the opportunity to issue a strong warning against the misuse of advance payments across federal projects. According to him, contractors who have collected Advance Payment Guarantees without returning to site will no longer be accommodated.

“My directive is clear: anyone owing APG must return to site and use it for work. I will not pay for certificates while you are holding government money for four or five years. That time is gone.”

The Minister restated his commitment to work alongside the president to deliver critical infrastructure nationwide, describing the task as a national responsibility that must be pursued with resolve, discipline, and faith.

“Our fight will continue alongside Mr. President until we retake our country. This is a task God sent us to do, and with the president, we can.”

The inspection was attended by senior presidential aides, including the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South West, Moremi Ojudu, and her South-East counterpart, Barrister Chioma Nweze.

