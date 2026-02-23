February 23, 2026
Trending now

Bagudu urges ministerial aides to improve public policy implementation

Okigwe 2028: Chief Tony Chukwu leads Lenten Prayers, for Imo governorship election

NOA mourns Wase Mine disaster victims, advocates stringent safety measures in mining…

Three feared dead in fresh cult violence in Igbogene, Bayelsa

Moniepoint study shows digital payment infrastructure fueling Nigeria’s nightlife

Graduation ceremony of 2024/2025 CASON/Babcock graduates of Executive Diploma in Church Administration…

Breaking: Panic as fire outbreak guts Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos

NJF makes case for Ezea’s replacement, sues for justice, equity, fair play

Sit-at-home : Soludo shuts down Nkwo Nnewi market over non compliance order…

APC National Chairman inaugurates Governing Council of The Progressive Institute

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Three feared dead in fresh cult violence in Igbogene, Bayelsa

by Peter Anayo05

 

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

Fresh violence erupted in Igbogene community Yenagoa Bayelsa state on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead in what residents describe as a renewed clash between rival cult groups.

The early morning confrontation shattered the calm of the community as sporadic gunfire rang out across different areas sending panic-stricken residents fleeing for safety. Business activities came to an abrupt halt as families barricaded themselves indoors, uncertain of what might follow.

Eyewitnesses said the violence broke out suddenly, escalating within minutes and plunging the neighborhood into chaos. Although the Bayelsa state police command had not officially confirmed the casualties as of press time, credible community sources alleged that three young men were killed in the attack.

Their identities remain unclear, while several others reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries, the resident who spoke anonymously for fear of reprisal described the incident as a troubling continuation of cult-related unrest that has plagued parts of the state in recent weeks.

He urged security agencies to intensify surveillance and restore order before the situation deteriorates further, this latest bloodshed adds to a disturbing trend, reports indicate that no fewer than six persons have lost their lives in separate cult-related clashes across the state in recent weeks, heightening fears among residents about their safety.

Community leaders have appealed for calm calling on youths to renounce violence and embrace peace. Meanwhile, residents are urging the state government and security agencies to take decisive, proactive measures to prevent further loss of life.

Efforts to reach the police public relations officer for official confirmation were ongoing at the time of filing this report.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Navy discovers 8 illegal bunkering sites in Ondo community

Peter Anayo

Withdraw protection for illegal occupants in Osun councils –Group tells Police

Peter Anayo

Four dead as hoodlums attack Osun community

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO