Three feared dead in fresh cult violence in Igbogene, Bayelsa

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Fresh violence erupted in Igbogene community Yenagoa Bayelsa state on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead in what residents describe as a renewed clash between rival cult groups.

The early morning confrontation shattered the calm of the community as sporadic gunfire rang out across different areas sending panic-stricken residents fleeing for safety. Business activities came to an abrupt halt as families barricaded themselves indoors, uncertain of what might follow.

Eyewitnesses said the violence broke out suddenly, escalating within minutes and plunging the neighborhood into chaos. Although the Bayelsa state police command had not officially confirmed the casualties as of press time, credible community sources alleged that three young men were killed in the attack.

Their identities remain unclear, while several others reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries, the resident who spoke anonymously for fear of reprisal described the incident as a troubling continuation of cult-related unrest that has plagued parts of the state in recent weeks.

He urged security agencies to intensify surveillance and restore order before the situation deteriorates further, this latest bloodshed adds to a disturbing trend, reports indicate that no fewer than six persons have lost their lives in separate cult-related clashes across the state in recent weeks, heightening fears among residents about their safety.

Community leaders have appealed for calm calling on youths to renounce violence and embrace peace. Meanwhile, residents are urging the state government and security agencies to take decisive, proactive measures to prevent further loss of life.

Efforts to reach the police public relations officer for official confirmation were ongoing at the time of filing this report.

