BY VICTOR TALKSHEALTH
An average Nigerian only visits the hospital when something feels seriously wrong. Chest pain. Persistent weakness. Severe headaches. Unexplained weight loss. By the time medical help is sought, it is now noticed that the body has been struggling quietly for years.
This isn’t because Nigerians don’t care about their health. It’s because preventive health culture is weak, awareness is limited, and routine medical testing is often misunderstood or avoided.
Yet research consistently shows that early detection saves lives, money, and families. Many of the most common health conditions affecting Nigerian adults develop silently, with little or no warning signs in the early stages.
So what tests actually matter? Which ones are worth knowing about, even if someone feels “fine”?
This article breaks down the medical tests every adult Nigerian should know about, why they matter, and how they fit into a practical, preventive approach to health.
Why Medical Tests Matter Even When You Feel Healthy
One of the biggest misconceptions in Nigeria is the idea that good health equals feeling okay. Unfortunately, that’s rarely true.
Conditions like:
High blood pressure
Diabetes
Kidney disease
High cholesterol
can exist for years without obvious symptoms. Studies show that many Nigerians only discover these illnesses after complications have already started, such as stroke, heart failure, or kidney damage.
Medical tests act like early warning systems. They help identify problems before they become expensive, disabling, or life-threatening.
Blood Pressure Check: The Silent Killer Detector
Why Blood Pressure Matters
High blood pressure, often called the silent killer, is one of the most common health problems among Nigerian adults. Research indicates that a large percentage of Nigerians with hypertension don’t know they have it.
Unchecked high blood pressure increases the risk of:
Stroke
Heart attack
Kidney failure
Vision problems
Who Should Check It?
Every adult Nigerian, especially from the age 25 upward, should know their blood pressure numbers.
The test is:
Quick
Painless
Affordable
Available in pharmacies, clinics, and outreach programs
Knowing your blood pressure is one of the simplest yet most powerful preventive steps.
Blood Sugar Test: Detecting Diabetes Early
Why Blood Sugar Testing Is Important
Diabetes is no longer a “rich man’s disease” or an illness of old age. Research shows rising rates of type 2 diabetes among young and middle-aged Nigerians.
High blood sugar damages:
Blood vessels
Nerves
Kidneys
Eyes
And like hypertension, diabetes often develops quietly.
Common Blood Sugar Tests
Fasting blood sugar
Random blood sugar
HbA1c (long-term sugar control indicator)
Adults with a family history of diabetes, excess belly fat, or sedentary lifestyles should prioritize this test.
Cholesterol Test: Understanding Heart Disease Risk
What Cholesterol Tests Reveal
Cholesterol tests measure fats in the blood that affect heart and blood vessel health. High levels of “bad” cholesterol increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Many Nigerians assume heart disease only affects foreigners or wealthy people. Research suggests otherwise. Changing diets, reduced physical activity, and stress have increased cardiovascular risks locally.
Why It Matters Even Without Symptoms
You don’t feel high cholesterol. There’s no pain or warning sign until serious damage occurs. This makes testing crucial.
Kidney Function Tests: Protecting a Vital Organ
Why Kidney Tests Are Critical in Nigeria
Nigeria faces a growing burden of kidney disease. Late presentation is common, and dialysis or transplant costs are far beyond the reach of most families.
Kidney function tests check:
How well the kidneys filter waste
Early signs of damage
Common Kidney Tests
Blood creatinine
Urea levels
Urine analysis
People with high blood pressure, diabetes, frequent painkiller use, or herbal medication use should be especially vigilant.
Full Blood Count (FBC): A Window Into Overall Health
What an FBC Can Detect
A full blood count provides information about:
Anaemia
Infections
Immune system health
Anaemia is common in Nigeria, especially among women, and often goes unnoticed until fatigue becomes severe.
This test is relatively affordable and provides valuable insight into general health status.
Liver Function Tests: An Often Ignored Necessity
Why the Liver Deserves Attention
The liver processes medications, alcohol, and toxins. Frequent use of herbal mixtures, painkillers, or alcohol can silently strain it.
Liver function tests help detect:
Inflammation
Fatty liver disease
Drug-related liver injury
These problems often develop without pain, making testing important even in people who feel well.
Body Mass Index and Waist Measurement: Simple but Powerful
Why Size Matters Medically
Excess abdominal fat is strongly linked to:
Diabetes
High blood pressure
Heart disease
Waist circumference is often more informative than weight alone. Studies show that belly fat poses a higher metabolic risk than fat in other areas.
This simple measurement costs nothing and provides valuable health insight.
Screening Tests Based on Age and Gender
For Women
Cervical cancer screening
Breast checks
Early detection significantly improves outcomes, and screening is far less expensive than late-stage treatment.
For Men
Prostate health checks (especially from middle age onward)
These tests should be discussed with healthcare professionals based on age, family history, and symptoms.
Common Myths About Medical Tests in Nigeria
“If I Test, They’ll Find Something”
This fear keeps many away. But finding a problem early is far better than discovering it when damage is irreversible.
“Medical Tests Are Too Expensive”
Some tests are affordable, especially compared to the cost of managing advanced disease.
“I’m Still Young”
Many chronic diseases begin in early adulthood. Youth does not guarantee protection.
Making Preventive Testing Practical and Affordable
Preventive health doesn’t require luxury hospitals or constant testing. It requires intentional awareness.
Practical tips:
Start with basic tests: blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, waist size
Use community health outreaches
Avoid unnecessary repeat testing
Discuss results with qualified professionals.
Small steps, taken consistently, make a big difference.
Knowledge Is the First Step to Prevention
Medical tests are not necessarily what you fear. They provide information and empowerment.
Every adult Nigerian deserves to understand their body, not meet illness for the first time in an emergency ward. Early testing shifts health care from crisis response to prevention, saving lives and preserving dignity.
The most important test isn’t the most expensive one. It’s the one that catches a problem before it becomes irreversible.
Preventive health starts with knowing. And knowing starts with testing.
Victor Aniogbu (Victor TalksHealth) is a Human Anatomist and Wellness Advocate.
He wrote in from Owerri.
For feedback email: victortalkshealth11@gmail.com
