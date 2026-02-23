The Electoral Act and 2007 polls

As opinions remain divided over the Electoral Amendment Bill that has just been signed into law by President Bola Tinubu despite resounding opposition to the inclusion of manual option in the transmission of election results from the polling units, Nigerians across all strata of the society, should now focus on major underlying factors that continue to hamper the smooth conduct of free, fair and credible polls since the return to democracy in 1999.

Though it is evidently clear to all that the electronic transmission of results real time to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, result viewing portal, IReV would have been a masterstroke against the manipulation of results at polling units if it was made mandatory in the amended law, concerted efforts should henceforth be made by the commission and security agencies to tackling such electoral malpractices as vote buying, underage voting, illegal thumb printing and multiple voting perpetuated before, during, and after all past elections which undermined the credibility of the polls regardless of how results were transmitted.

In other words, we demand that nothing should be left to chance in eliminating these electoral crimes in the forthcoming off season governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states as well as the general polls scheduled for early next year, by the relevant agencies. Apart from being vigilant, the politicians and the electorate have the onerous responsibility to play by the electoral guidelines and regulations while the relevant security agencies deployed to maintain law and order should remain impartial in performing their statutory duties.

But it is a matter of utmost regret and a betrayal of public trust that the National Assembly despite the clamour by many Nigerians, civil society organizations, opposition political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as well as organized labour among others, resolved to retain the controversial manual transmission of results as a back-up when there are connection challenges in spite of assurances by telecommunication companies to ensure a hitch-free transmission on the days set aside for elections.

Particularly disappointing too, in our view, was the volte-face made by the House of Representatives, in adopting the manual option after receiving applause from citizens for initially approving re­al-time electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the INEC IReV. A dra­matic walkout by opposition lawmakers following the adop­tion of the revised Section 60(3), which initially mandated electronic transmis­sion of results in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was therefore commendable.

Specifically, under the revised Section 60(3), the commission’s presiding officers are re­quired to electronically trans­mit results from each polling unit to IReV after completing the prescribed Form EC8A, the official record of polling unit results, signed and stamped by the presiding officer and countersigned by candidates or polling agents where available. The clause also introduces a fallback: if electronic trans­mission fails due to communi­cation challenges, Form EC8A becomes the primary source for collation and declaration of results. There are 176,974 polling units in the country.

While we commend minority members who rose stoutly against the reversal, the passage of the amended law clearly exposed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in both the Senate and the Green chamber as fanatically opposed to the electoral reform that would have effectively dealt with the manipulation of votes cast at polling units through collusion between presiding officers and desperate politicians who view electoral contest as do-or-die affair and must therefore win at all cost with little or no resistance from those cheated.

Again, it is very unfortunate and disgusting that senators, despite repeated assurances by service providers and the deafening clamour by the electorate whom they represent for the electronic transmission of results real time to IReV, maintained a deaf and bent on adopting a version allowing manual transmission where electronic uploads fail. Their argument that a manual fallback mechanism reflects the realities of Nige­ria’s current communication infra­structure, particularly in re­mote and underserved areas where network failures could disrupt electronic uploads is illogical since that provision automatically opens the door for manipulation of results and undermines the gains made through technolo­gy in promoting electoral trans­parency.

However, we salute the courage and patriotism of the 15 senators led by Eyinnaya Abaribe, who despite all odds, stood their ground very firmly on the side of many Nigerians for a total break from the past in the management of election results that had been roundly condemned by both local and international observers and such outcomes trailed by torrents of litigations after every cycle of general elections and at humongous costs to litigants. Even though the ruling APC clearly, had its way in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, voters should learn several lessons from the seeming betrayal by those expected to listen to their voices and represent them adequately.

We demand that time has come for the electorate not to fall flat for the crumbs, both monetary and materials usually offered them by desperate party candidates ahead of any election but rather should scrutinize the credentials, character, pedigree and manifesto of those wooing them to cast their ballots for them to avert a repeat of the recent betrayal over the amendment of the Electoral Act. They must insist on good governance and dividends of democracy instead of accepting token financial inducement that will end up in regrets over four years after voting for the wrong politician. More importantly the temporary setback shouldn’t discourage eligible voters from participating actively in future polls or losing confidence in the electoral system.

In our estimation, one of the major fallouts of the recently frustrated technological improvement in the electoral system is the urgent need for INEC, election observers, the media, civil society organizations, legislators, and other stakeholders to be extra vigilant during and after the conduct of future elections in the country to prevent those who are bent on manipulating the process from achieving their sinister motives.

Similarly, there is an urgent need for internal democracy to reign supreme in all political parties as opposed to allowing candidates’ selection processes to be heavily monetized and largely influenced by powerful individuals. It is in the national interest that only the best candidates should emerge and be allowed to fly the party’s flag while godfatherism mut be rejected to pave the way for genuine competition and accountability in the existing political parties. This is because when internal party processes are compromised, the quality of candidates presented to voters at elections is adversely affected.

We believe that the current high cost of politicking both in terms of exorbitant prices of nomination forms and mobilization of delegates to primaries requires an urgent downward review in order to encourage honest and competent qualified citizens to fully participate as well as making campaigning less expensive. No doubt these costs directly encourage transactional politics by politicians which make public office appear as an investment to be recouped when elected rather than a mandate requiring selfless service to the people and fatherland.

More importantly, adequate funding for the INEC and prompt release of money appropriated by the National Assembly for comprehensive planning, logistics, training, as well as rapid deployment of equipment and personnel nationwide for the 2027 general elections should be accorded priority attention it deserves. Towards this end, we demand a speedy consideration and passage of the N873.778 billion budget proposal recently tabled before the federal lawmakers by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan for the conduct of the 2027 general elections to enable the electoral umpire execute free, fair and credible polls next year. All hands must therefore be on deck by stakeholders to accomplish this task while every vote must count and be counted for Nigeria to achieve a smooth and peaceful transition from the current civilian administration to yet another that has been our lot every four years, since the return to democracy on May 29, 1999.

