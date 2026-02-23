February 23, 2026
Trending now

Graduation ceremony of 2024/2025 CASON/Babcock graduates of Executive Diploma in Church Administration…

Breaking: Panic as fire outbreak guts Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos

NJF makes case for Ezea’s replacement, sues for justice, equity, fair play

Sit-at-home : Soludo shuts down Nkwo Nnewi market over non compliance order…

APC National Chairman inaugurates Governing Council of The Progressive Institute

Digital literacy push: NITDA, UBEC reinforce collaboration

From church keys to global stage, Pheelz takes the spotlight on CNN …

ENSSAA fixes ₦150m mandatory advert permit for 2026, 2027 elections

Alignment of policies, reforms… impetus to agricultural insurance growth

City Boy’s Grand Patron, Seyi Tinubu, rolls out nationwide fasting relief packages…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Sit-at-home : Soludo shuts down Nkwo Nnewi market over non compliance order to stop closure on Mondays

by Peter Anayo04

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, on Monday sealed the New Auto Spare parts Association, NASPA), market, Nnewi, following alleged non compliance with the governor’s order that markets must open on Mondays to help recover what the state has lost within the six years they were shut by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in protest against the arrest and subsequent detention of Nnamdi Kanu, its leader.

Consequently, the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, in a statement on Monday, announced the immediate shutdown of NASPA, Nkwo Nnewi.

Hear him,” “The Anambra State Government hereby informs the general public that the New Auto Spare Parts Association (NASPA) Market, Nkwo Nnewi, is closed for business.”

According to the Commissioner, the closure takes effect from midnight on Monday, February 23, 2026, and the market will reopen on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Mefor explained that the action followed what the government described as low compliance with Governor Soludo’s directive ending the Monday sit-at-home in the state.

He further disclosed that the closure order was conveyed to traders by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba, alongside the Commissioner for Information, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi (Rtd), and the Mayor of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Hon. Echezona Anazodo.

“Traders and customers have been advised to stay away from the market until it officially reopens to avoid possible confrontation with law enforcement agencies,” he said.

The government also warned that the market could face an extended shutdown if there is no substantial compliance with the directive when it reopens next week.

Meanwhile, the state government maintains that normal activities have resumed across Anambra on Mondays following Governor Soludo’s late January 2026 order abolishing the sit-at-home practice.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Excitement in Enugu as Peter Mbah formally defects to APC

Editor

NDLEA intercepts US, UK, DRC-bound illicit drug consignments in frozen snails, electrical bulbs

Editor

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 29, 2025

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO