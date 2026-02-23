Prophet Olujobi says ADC, other coalition’ll bow to Tinubu’s re-emergence

God’s oracle and one of the prophets who have made credible names in the prophetic world, Prophet Bisi Olujobi, the General Overseer of Wisdom Church of Christ International and Global President, Federation of Concerned Prophets of Nigeria, has released his 2026 prophetic declaration for the country and beyond.

Olujobi had declared in the ongoing 21 days Marathon Mountain Top Fasting and Prayer organised by his church several occurrences to be expected in the year 2026 and beyond.

He said the current unrest and insurgency bedeviling the country should not be taken for granted by the present government as it is going to take another new shift where bandits will massively infiltrate other region and causing deadly attack despite international intervention all in a bid to derail and disgrace the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu government.

He added that the insurgents indeed are man made and can be crushed with wisdom and sincerity.

He prophetically declared that President Tinubu should seek divine knowledge and wisdom in managing the affairs of this country as many battles are ahead majorly from those who he least expected.

On the 2027 fast coming general election, he said President Tinubu will be re-elected to power against all odds, as every other aspirants trying to defeat him are just wasting their time.

He said, “Nigerians should keep praying for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s good health as things may worsen during his second term in office just like the past President leaving the nation prone to vulnerability.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be favored in ADC, as he will clinch the party’s ticket which will give room to several chaos and division among his party men. He will scale through and contest in the next year election and become second just like the last election as revealed by God Almighty,” he said.

Prophet Olujobi stated that the Vice President, Shettima has no privilege of returning to Aso Rock with Tinubu as there are presently underground scheming to replace him.

“He should understand that depending on God ultimately is the solution to all problems militating against mankind and he can do so by seeking God’s face for next direction towards his life and not relying on his own wisdom and connections.

“God Almighty warns that strong conspiracy and opposition is coming towards the way of Senate President, Sen. Godwils Akpabio from least expected angles.

“Many secrets and betrayal will be unveiled about him in few months time that will rattle him and if care is not taking the man will be disgraced and reduced to nothing politically.

“General Theoupilus Danjuma, IBB, Abdusalam and Obasanjo should amend their ways and put their houses in order for thier glorious home call as revealed by God Almighty.

“The current rancor between Oyo State government and Alaafin Owoade of Oyo, if prayer is not exercised, will lead to the unceremonious removal of Alaafin Owoade in a no distance period of time.

“As I have severely warned Governor Ademola Adeleke that he has the privilege to just a single term in office even before his emergence as Governor last four years. Let me say it again that Ademola Adeleke will not return as Governor to the Osun State government house as he will keep running from pillar to pole until he become exhausted.

“Adeleke will be unceremoniously defeated in the forthcoming election in the state,” he declared.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2