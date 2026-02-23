February 23, 2026
Energy

Pipeline Sector records milestone as Adeleke becomes PLAN's first female head

by Peter Anayo07

The Pipeline Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN) has announced the election of Engr. Ngozi Adeleke as its first female president, marking a historic milestone for the association and Nigeria’s pipeline industry.

Adeleke, a seasoned engineer and strategic leader with more than two decades of experience in the energy sector, brings a distinguished track record of operational excellence and innovation to the role.

A graduate of Chemical Engineering from the University of Benin, she is a COREN-registered engineer and holds an MBA from IE Business School, Spain.

Her career includes senior roles at Shell Plc across local and international operations, and she currently serves as Pipelines Asset Manager at Renaissance Africa Energy Company.

In her current capacity, Adeleke is spearheading a multi-year rejuvenation strategy designed to boost pipeline capacity to support up to 500,000 barrels of oil per day, in line with the company’s growth ambitions.

Under her leadership, the pipelines team has recorded 100 percent availability and eliminated illegal connections, setting new standards for asset reliability, safety and operational discipline.

She has also driven the adoption of digital technologies and streamlined processes to improve efficiency, strengthen sustainability and reduce costs.

Her portfolio of achievements includes leading the commissioning of the Southern Swamp Associated Gas Gathering Facilities for Shell Petroleum Development Company, a landmark project that enhanced domestic gas production capacity.

Widely recognised as a business improvement champion, Adeleke has earned multiple awards for implementing transformative initiatives that improve performance and optimise operations.

Beyond her technical accomplishments, she is a strong advocate for inclusion and professional development.

As President of Women in Renaissance, she has championed gender parity and created platforms to empower women in the energy industry, while also mentoring young professionals and building high-performing teams.

Her emergence as PLAN’s president signals a new chapter for the association, with a clear focus on innovation, operational excellence and inclusive leadership in Nigeria’s evolving pipeline sector.

 

