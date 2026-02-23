Osun govt payroll fraud: Our 250 staff legitimate – UNIOSUN rejects ‘ghost worker’ claims

… threatens legal action against consultant

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The management of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has rejected allegations by Sally Tibbot Consulting that about 250 staff of the institution were ghost workers, describing the claims as unprofessional and misleading.

This is just as the institution demanded a formal apology from the firm, stressing that failure to comply will result in legal action.

Daily Champion recalled that the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun hired by Osun Government in January 2023, said the State Government is paying the ghost workers a sum of N13,716,914,129.28 annually with her discovery revealing pervasive payroll fraud within the state’s civil and public service system.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, on Saturday, the Vice- Chancellor of the university, Odunayo Adebooye, said the audit exercise was plagued by operational challenges, including the scheduling of over 1,000 university staff for verification in a single day alongside workers from other state parastatals at the Osun State Secretariat.

He added that the consultants apparently lacked understanding of the university system, particularly concepts such as sabbatical leave, study leave, research leave, and visiting appointments, stressing that the ignorance led to the wrongful classification of staff who were legitimately away on approved academic engagements.

He said, “The consultant, Sally Tibbot, seemed to be grossly unfamiliar with and ignorant of the operations of the University system. She evidently is not knowledgeable on such terms as “Sabbatical leave”, “Study leave”, “Visiting lecturer”, “Research Leave” etc. This ignorance made her willfully ignore the list of employees who were on Sabbatical leave, study leave, research leave, etc., and went ahead to categorise them and several workers (on the ground) as ghost workers.

“The listing of 250 members of staff (on ground) as ghost workers laid credence to the suspicion that Sally Tibbot focused on her returns rather than the accountability objective of the exercise. The University unequivocally questions the methodological basis upon which the ghost workers list was drawn, particularly in the light of documented evidence of physical verification. As a University, we question the quality of the biometric tools and the data science skills of Sally Tibbot.

“Our system does not allow salary padding let alone ghost workers. In fact, as of today, we have a total of 1463 workers in our 6 campuses, comprising: 628 ACADEMIC STAFF, 466 NON-TEACHING STAFF, 235 SUPPORT STAFF, and 134 NYSC

“Having established the above, we request a formal apology to the institution and affected individuals from Sally Tibbot. The Vice-Chancellor and eminent Professors have been bombarded by embarrassing telephone calls, messages, and letters from local and international organizations because of the embarrassing audit report.”

Similarly, the Director of Works, Maintenance and Physical Planning at UNIOSUN, Engr. Ade Adepoji said he was shocked to learn that his name appeared on a document circulated to the institution weeks ago, allegedly listing him among staff declared as ghost workers.

