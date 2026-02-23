February 23, 2026
Politics

Osun APC demands Adeleke’s resignation over alleged N13.7bn staff audit fraud

by Peter Anayo09

…calls on ICPC, EFCC for thorough investigation

 

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has demanded Governor Ademola Adeleke’s resignation over an alleged N13 billion payroll fraud uncovered in the Osun State civil service, by Sally Tibbot Consulting (Nig.) Ltd during staff audit.

This is just as the party called the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to thoroughly investigate the alleged fraud.

Daily Champion recalled that the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun hired by Osun Government in January 2023, said the State Government is paying the ghost workers a sum of N13,716,914,129.28 annually with her discovery revealing pervasive payroll fraud within the state’s civil and public service system.

Also, she alleged that in her report submitted to the elder brother of the governor, Adedeji Adeleke alongside the Govenror, it was discovered that a single individual received into his bank account salary meant for 5, 615 ghost workers.

However, at a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, the Director Media and Publicity of the Party, Kola Olabisi, stressed that anti-corruption agencies must beam their searchlight on to fish out those milking the states resources.

According to him, the alleged complicity of Dr Deji Adeleke and of the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, alongside other key members of the governor’s inner circle, raises serious concerns that non-state actors and those not known to law collude with characters entrusted with the administration of the state over the past three years to shortage the people of the state and illegally enrich themselves with the wealth of the people.

“It is particularly troubling that the audit findings were reportedly presented to Dr Deji Adeleke, a member of the Adeleke family, while the elected governor appeared sidelined like a troubled mendicant in his oversized knickerbocker. This development raises questions about the structure of authority and accountability within the current administration and we call for his resignation.

“We call on statutory anti-corruption agencies, particularly the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to thoroughly investigate the alleged payroll fraud and determine the extent of culpability of all individuals involved, especially Dr Deji Adeleke and Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye.

“This raises critical questions: who has been benefitting from these alleged fraudulent payments? Why has decisive action not been taken since the report was reportedly submitted in July 2024?

“The people of Osun deserve answers as to why the administration has not fully implemented the recommendations of the audit report to halt the alleged fraud.”

 

