Okigwe 2028: Chief Tony Chukwu leads Lenten Prayers, for Imo governorship election

Leaders, stakeholders and prominent sons and daughters of Okigwe Senatorial Zone of Imo State have formally placed their 2028 governorship aspiration before God, as they converged in a historic Lenten summit that blended deep spiritual devotion with strategic political resolve.

The gathering, held on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at Umueze 1 — the country home of the apex Okigwe leader and convener, Chief Tony Chukwu*— marked the most coordinated move yet by Ndi Okigwe to reclaim the governorship seat at the end of the tenure of Hope Uzodinma in 2028.

Addressing the high-powered assembly, Chief Chukwu described the timing of the meeting during the Lenten season as both deliberate and symbolic, stressing that sacrifice, reflection and total dependence on God must underpin the Okigwe project.

He announced a proposed three-day fasting and prayer programme scheduled for Wednesday 25th, Thursday 26th and Friday 27th February 2026, urging Ndi Okigwe at home and in the diaspora to key into the spiritual exercise as a foundation for the political journey ahead.

The proposal was unanimously endorsed, with leaders declaring that while strategy is essential, divine intervention remains central to Okigwe’s long-standing quest for equity and justice in Imo’s power rotation.

Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, praised Chief Chukwu for his consistency and steadfast commitment to the Okigwe cause over the years. He called for total unity among all Okigwe sons and daughters, insisting that sincere prayers and collective purpose would ultimately secure victory.

The gathering also commended Governor Uzodinma for his leadership, infrastructural strides and goodwill towards Okigwe Zone, while offering prayers that God would guide his heart to support Okigwe’s 2028 aspiration.

Key resolutions adopted at the meeting included prayers for: God’s intervention to secure Governor Uzodinma’s backing for Okigwe in 2028; Divine wisdom to gain the understanding and support of Owerri and Orlu zones;Sustained unity among Okigwe sons and daughters;A change of heart for anyone working against the collective interest of the zone Continued reliance on God as the ultimate source of strength and success.

A motion adopting the resolutions was moved by Miriam Onuoha and seconded by Chiji Collins.

The spiritual climax of the event featured exhortation and intensive prayer sessions led by clergy from across Okigwe Zone.

Among dignitaries who spoke or were in attendance were Cosmas Iwu, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, Longers Anyanwu, Princes Gloria Akobundu, Chris Okewulonu, Acho Ihim*,Nnamdi Obiaraeri, and Bishop Athan Azubuike.

Also present were Her Excellency *Chioma Ohakim*, Prof. Ossy Nwebo, Hon. Ifeanyi Agwu, Prof. Chiedozie Eze, Chief Peter Orji, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, Hon. Greg Owuamanam, Hon. Oluchi Glory Okeagu, Rev. Divine Eches, Ph.D., and several traditional rulers, clergy, political stakeholders and community leaders.

The meeting ended on a strong note of unity, faith and renewed determination, as Okigwe leaders vowed to pursue the 2028 governorship with solidarity, strategic engagement, constructive dialogue and unwavering trust in God.

