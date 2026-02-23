Obasanjo, Jonathan laud Akagburuonye on 60th birthday

Former Presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan have eulogized Imo businessman and philanthropist, Chief Success Akagburuonye, on his 60th birthday.

The former Nigerian leaders showered encomium on Akagburuonye, at a Church service on Sunday, held at Noah’s Ark Assemblies of God Church, in Agbor Uvuru, Aboh Mbaise, to mark his birthday.

Obasanjo hailed the celebrant for his philanthropic gestures which he said had impacted society, and urged him to keep up his good work.

“Success for me is how much impact you make in a place, and I encourage you to sustain your good works.

“By serving humanity, you have served God as well, and I pray God to keep you to continue your good works,” he said.

Also speaking, Jonathan said that Akagburuonye’s determination, discipline, and faith were major contributors to his successful entrepreneurship, as well as his academic achievements such as degrees in Law and Engineering.

He also praised Akagburuonye’s philanthropy, which he said has endeared him to many around him.

”He has contributed to housing projects, improved roads, offered scholarships and clean water to people.

“This is a reflection of his participatory leadership and enduring commitment to the welfare of those around him,” he said.

He consequently, prayed for divine blessings on the celebrant and urged well meaning Nigerians to emulate his acts of charity.

In the same vein, Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, whose eulogies were read by Maj.-Gen. Lincoln Ogunlewe, also commended Akagburuonye’s dedication to community service and wished him more successful years.

Also speaking, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church Nigeria, Rev. Abel Ukachi, prayed for divine blessings, more years, and protection on the celebrant and his family.

Reacting to the gestures, Akagburuonye attributed all his achievements to God and thanked his guests for honouring his invitation, while promising never to relent in giving back to humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was also attended by the Imo Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma represented by his Deputy, Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru; and

Mrs Uche Azikiwe, wife of former Nigeria President, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Others were a plethora of former Green Eagles players led by Segun Odegbami, as well as religious, political and community leaders.

