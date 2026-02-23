NJF makes case for Ezea’s replacement, sues for justice, equity, fair play

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Nsukka Journalists Forum (NJF), an association of practising journalists from Enugu North Senatorial Zone, has called on the political gladiators in the Zone to ensure that equity, justice and fair play prevailed in the choice of the replacement of Senator Okey Ezea as Senator to represent Enugu North district.

In a statement jointly signed by Benson Ezugwu and Felix Abugu, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Forum urged the political stakeholders in the zone to maintain the existing unwritten power rotation in the zone to ensure peace and unity.

“It is a glaring fact that there have been existing power rotations, which are not peculiar to Enugu North senatorial district alone but apply to other areas across the country.

“Okey hailed from Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency; so, we strongly support that whoever would replace him must come from the same Nsukka/Igboeze South constituency.

“Though, we recognize the right of politicians from other constituencies to contest elections, it is in the interest of our people and for unity of purpose that the zone maintains it’s political cohesion to achieve set goals, ” NJF said.

The group also urged the zone to resist external interference in choosing the replacement of Ezea “as this will portray us as poorly organised people,” and such a senator will surely not represent the best interest of our people but the narrow interest of those who put him there.

“No individual, person, or group should impose anybody on us as a senator representing our zone; our people are capable of making informed choices on who replaces Okey Ezea.

“The replacement of our late senator should be a collective decision by leaders and stakeholders of the senatorial district sitting in an atmosphere of peace and conviviality.

“Late Senator Ezea had set a high standard during his brief stay in the upper legislative chamber through his organic representation, pushing motions that affect his people; we crave for no less a representative. “

The forum commended the entire Nsukka people for the spectacular burial accorded Okey Ezea in his country home Itchi, describing the organic crowd that besieged the senator’s home to pay their last respect to a fallen hero as the “core spirit of Nsukka people.”

“When you do good posterity will remember you; Ezea lived for his people; died a hero of his people; and was appreciated by his people even in death, ” the statement said.

