Moniepoint study shows digital payment infrastructure fueling Nigeria’s nightlife

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Moniepoint Inc., has released a new case study titled “The Business of Community Nightlife in Nigeria,” providing a rare, data-driven look into the country’s informal night economy.

While high-end “Detty December” venues grab headlines with daily revenues of ₦360million and table prices reaching ₦1.2million, Moniepoint’s research shifts the spotlight to the “community nightlife” where roadside bars, suya spots, and neighborhood joints form the bedrock of social life for millions of Nigerians.

The robust study was drawn from transaction data across more than 27,000 clubs, bars, and lounges sitting on Moniepoint’s payment rails alongside fieldwork with nightlife operators and workers across the country.

Combining anonymised transaction data processed by Moniepoint with field interviews and observational research across multiple Nigerian cities, the study provides a rare, ground-level view of how money, labour, and social life intersect after dark.It is the latest in a series of sector-specific studies by the company aimed at bringing data visibility to Nigeria’s informal economy.

According to the report, in a stark contrast to wider informal economy trends, cash plays a diminishing role in nightlife payments.

The report shows that bank transfers dominate, followed closely by card payments, with cash actively discouraged due to security concerns.

Moniepoint’s data shows that transfers outpace card payments by nearly 2 million transactions during peak nighttime hours across its network.

One of the study’s most operationally significant findings concerns the timing of spending.

Nightlife in Nigeria runs long but economically, the night is decided early. Transaction volumes begin climbing sharply from 8pm, peak before midnight, and then decline steadily even as venues remain full.

By the time the night is at its longest, purchasing activity has already wound down. However, for bar operators, this has clear practical implications – the most critical hours for staffing, stocking, vendor payment and cash flow management are the earliest hours of the day between midnight and 6am.

The report further underscores the sector’s role in employment, noting that local bars typically expand their workforce by 30-50per cent on peak nights.

Conservative estimates suggest at least 54,000 people are engaged in nightlife labor every night across Nigeria.

Co-Founder/ Group CEO, Moniepoint Inc. Tosin Eniolorunda said, “Nigeria’s local bars and night-time operators are not peripheral to the economy, they are a critical part of its architecture.

“We see a substantial and sustained economic sector that employs hundreds of thousands of Nigerians every night and deserves the same attention we give to agriculture, healthcare, and retail.

“Our goal is to make sure every one of those businesses has the tools to grow. From giving credit to finance renovations and sound systems to providing same-day settlement that allows vendors to restock and with tools like Moniebook that power inventory management and reconciliation, Moniepoint is ensuring that this vital artery of the nation’s economy remains viable and empowering,” he said.

Other key interesting findings include: The most common transaction narrations from the data sourced – “food”, “pay”, “sent”, “POS”, “cash” – reflect the full breadth of nightlife spending: street food, club entry, lounge tabs, transport, and afterparties. Digital payments have gained huge traction in Nigeria’s social space.

While alcohol remains a key revenue driver, the data shows that food is the quiet stabiliser of Nigeria’s night economy, particularly in local and informal settings. In several neighbourhood venues, bottled water and meals outsell beer and spirits, especially early in the evening.

Lagos leads in sheer concentration of nightlife establishments, with 4,856 bars, clubs, and lounges on the Moniepoint network. FCT follows with 2,515, then Rivers (2,362), Delta (1,930), and Edo (1,574).

Katsina leads the country in nighttime food truck payment value, with vendors pulling in over ₦130 million in the last 12 months. Kwara State leads in transaction count. Nigeria’s nightlife economy is distributed, not overly elitist.

On the lending side, the report notes that a significant share of loan requests from bar and lounge operators is directed toward renovations, furniture, lighting, and sound systems showing that investments intended to attract and retain customers in a competitive sector where ambience plays a decisive role.

Moniepoint continues to fuel this sector through innovative features like “POS Transfers” and by assigning a dedicated bank account to each terminal, the system provides an instant “audio-visual” confirmation, a signature “ping”, that allows service to continue without the friction of waiting for SMS alerts or verifying screenshots.

Furthermore, in addressing the unique safety needs of consumers, Moniepoint cards are designed without visible card numbers, expiry dates, or CVVs, ensuring that a customer’s financial information remains secure.

As Nigeria’s largest distributor of financial services, Moniepoint’s ongoing commitment to financial inclusion and economic development has positioned it as a catalyst for growth across Nigeria and beyond. The company processes billions in transactions monthly and continues to expand its reach, supporting millions of businesses with payments, banking, credit, and business management solutions.

