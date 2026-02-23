February 23, 2026
Barrister Bisi Obashola: When passion, dedication translate to success

The Electoral Act and 2007 polls

Many injured as Delta APC’s ward congresses turn bloody

Archbishop Kaigama urges leaders to prioritize accountability, tackle youth unemployment

FG, Japan to unveil $50m fund for Nigerian startups

Catholic Bishops task NASS to review stance on electoral reform

Work on Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway shows Tinubu’s preparedness to deliver…

Obasanjo, Jonathan laud Akagburuonye on 60th birthday

MEAN 4th Annual Ramadan islamic Consumer Behaviour held Lagos

by Peter Anayo01

 From left… Past President of the Association of Women Engineers (APWEN), Engr. Idiat Amusu, Engr. Owolabi Ganiyu, Engr. HOB Lawal, Guest Lecturer Sheikh Abdulrahman Adangba; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers ikeja Branch (NSE) Engr. Nimot Muili and Engr. GM Osuolale, during the 4th  Annual Ramadan Lecture ‘on  Global halal  Market ; islamic Consumer Behaviour, organised by  Muslim Engineers Association of Nigeria (MEAN), held in Lagos on 22/2/2026.

L-r…  Engr. Al-Ameen Amodu, Chair,man Nigerian Society of Engineers ikeja Branch (NSE) Engr. Nimot Muili;  Engr. HOB Lawal, Engr. Idiat Amusu and Guest Lecturer Sheikh Abdulrahman Adangba.

From left… Guest Lecturer Sheikh Abdulrahman Adangba, Engr. MB Odetokun, Engr. Owolabi Ganiyu, Engr. GM Osuolale and Engr. OES Ajani.

Guest Lecturer, Imam Adangba Central Mosque, Idimu, Sheikh Abdulrahman, addressing the audience.

Engr. Idiat Amusu, Engr. HOB Lawal, Guest Lecturer Sheikh Abdulrahman Adangba; Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers ikeja Branch (NSE) Engr. Nimot Muili and Engr. GM Osuolale, Engr. Owolabi Ganiyu   (all at the middle) in a group picture, during the 4th  Annual Ramadan Lecture on  Global Halal Market; Islamic Consumer Behaviour, organized by the Muslim Engineers Association of Nigeria (MEAN)  held in Lagos on 22/2/2026… Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

