Many injured as Delta APC’s ward congresses turn bloody

BARRY AGBANIGBI ,Asaba

It was meant to be a Congress of unity and reconciliation, showcasing the All Progressives Congress(APC) as a united party worthy of election and re-election at all levels in 2027.

But the results of the party’s Congresses showed that the actors are yet to learn lessons from their history of crisis and election manipulation.

Events at the recently conducted Congress in the state are clear testimonies where allegations of rigging and out- right hijacking of party machinery by different factions in virtually all the 500 wards of the state were reported.

Parallel Congresses were reportedly held by as many as four factions, each of which purported to be the authentic group in all the 25 local governments of Delta State.

The influence of the incumbent Governor loomed large as they mobilized loyalists to ensure the election of their faithful.

They were however opposed by some factions who saw the development as the first phase of the Governor’s plot to constitute a stumbling block to his perceived political enemies from cliging to power, come 2027.

Ughelli North Local Government area home of the nations former Senate deputy President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, turned the most explosive area where naked display of power was observed.

Senator Ovie Omo Agege was reported to have had a list of loyalists whom he tried to position as executives, while Governor Sheriff Oborevbore was reported to have compiled his own list of loyalists too in the same Federal constituency.

The supporters of the Governor who were spread across the state operated from government house, Asaba, while those of former deputy Senate President operated from the hotels.

The Governor’s apprehension was believed to have been compounded by the level of opposition against him in some local governments in the state.

Congress at Ethiope West Local Government, home of former Governor James Onanefe Ibori was bloody following a reported attack on the supporters of the former governor’s daughter, Mrs. Ibori Suenu, member representing Ethiope Federal constituency at the National Assembly.

An eye witness confirmed that the Congress had barely commenced when heavily armed gun men invaded the venue with various assorted weapons ranging from double barrel guns, AK47, pump action to battle axe.

The casualty figure could not be ascertained as at press time, but report said over twenty party loyalists may have been seriously wounded.

At IKA Federal constituency, home of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Congress had barely commenced when some miscreants believed to be loyal to one of the factions attempted to disrupt the process but were however repelled by men of the civil Defense Corps drafted to the venue of the Congress.

In Koko, warri North Local Government area, home of Evangelist Michael Diden, Chief Solomon Areyinka, Hon Alfred Martins and Festus Ashima, the local government chairman, the Congresses held were peaceful.

The voting pattern did not change from the general forecast.

The Chairman of the local government council, Mr Festus Ashima ensured there was Peace and orderliness, while security personnel drafted to the venue were virtually idle.

