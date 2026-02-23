High Chief Chetachi Nwoga-Ecton honoured by Imo State Hausa, Igbo , Yoruba Communities, empowers the underprivileged with cash gifts , tools

An atmosphere of joy and celebration filled Owerri Municipal as High Chief Chetachi NWOGA-ECTON — Adaure, Ada Imo and Uwar Marayu of the Northern Community in Imo State — led her team from Abuja to Owerri for a humanitarian outreach empowerment programme tagged Mission of Mercy.

The outreach, organized under the auspices of the When In Need Foundation and the All Life Matters Humanitarian Foundation, saw the distribution of cash gifts and skill acquisition equipment worth millions of naira to underprivileged and vulnerable members of the Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba communities in Owerri Municipal.

The event was hosted by HRH Alhaji Baba Suleiman, Sarkin Hausawa of the Northern Community in Imo State. He was joined by the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Dr. E. C. Okeke, CFR, who was represented by HRH Eze Engr. Fredrick Nwachukwu, Deputy Chairman of the Owerri Zone Council of Traditional Rulers. Also present was the host traditional ruler, HRH Eze Austine Possible Uche of Owerri Municipal.

Other royal fathers in attendance included HRH Eze Dr. Clinton Uboegbulam of Umuororonjo, HRH Eze Peter Njemanze of Amawom, HRH Eze Kelvin Tochukwu Ihebom of Umuihugba-Umuodu Communities, and HRH Alhaji Oba Musibau Aladeji, the Oba of the Yoruba Community in Imo State. The Chief Imam of Owerri Central Mosque, Alhaji Barr. Suleiman Njoku, was also present.

Dignitaries at the occasion included Alhaji Ibrahim Saley, former Secretary of the Imo State Muslim Pilgrimage Board; Alhaji Hassan Babidi, former Special Adviser on Northern Affairs under Governor Emeka Ihedioha; Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman Ibrahim, Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Northern Affairs; and Hajiya Fatima Hamza, Special Adviser on Northern Women Affairs, Gender and the Vulnerable, among others.

A special appearance was made by Yahaya Moh’d Kyabo Fagge, FCIML (USA), Dan Darman Jiwa Wakilin Sarkin of Jiwa Ward in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He offered prayers and words of encouragement to High Chief Chetachi NWOGA-ECTON, praising her extensive humanitarian services which, he noted, have impacted many communities across Northern Nigeria and beyond. He further described her as an adopted daughter of his emirate, acknowledging her significant contributions to the Jiwa community.

Speaking through his representative, HRM Eze Dr. E. C. Okeke, CFR commended the philanthropist’s numerous good works, noting that they justified the traditional recognition conferred upon her by the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

In his goodwill message, Alhaji Ibrahim Saley cited verses from the Qur’an, highlighting examples of individuals who used their wealth to uplift the poor and were rewarded by Allah. He encouraged her to remain steadfast in her humanitarian service.

While distributing the items and cash gifts, High Chief Chetachi NWOGA-ECTON expressed deep appreciation to the Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba communities for honouring her with the traditional title “Uwar Marayu,” meaning “Mother of Orphans.”

She thanked HRM Eze Dr. E. C. Okeke, CFR, whom she described as a father figure, as well as other traditional rulers who graced the occasion.

She reflected on her humble beginnings, recalling a personal vow she made to God while struggling to survive as a street hawker — that if blessed with wealth, she would dedicate her resources to serving humanity. She expressed gratitude to God that the vision has become a reality through programmes such as the Mission of Mercy.

In his closing remarks, the host, HRH Alhaji Baba Suleiman, appreciated High Chief Chetachi NWOGA-ECTON for her generosity towards the less privileged in his community. He recounted how, after consultations with his cabinet, the council resolved to honour her with the title “Uwar Marayu” in recognition of her selfless service.

According to him, in appreciation of the honour bestowed upon her, the philanthropist provided financial support running into millions of naira, which was used to procure skill acquisition equipment and grants for traders and vulnerable individuals.

Items distributed included sewing machines, barbing kits, salon tools, and wheelbarrows. Beneficiaries also received food items such as 50 kg bags of rice and garri, cartons of noodles, loaves of bread, and other essential supplies.

The Mission of Mercy outreach not only strengthened unity among the Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba communities in Imo State but also reaffirmed High Chief Chetachi NWOGA-ECTON’s commitment to humanitarian service and community development.

