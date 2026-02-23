February 23, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Graduation ceremony of 2024/2025 CASON/Babcock graduates of Executive Diploma in Church Administration held in Ogun

by Peter Anayo00

Front row from left… Registrar, Babcock University, Dr. Patience Chioma; Senior Vice President, Academics, Babcock University, Prof. Jonathan Nwosu; President/Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole; President, Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON), Pastor Seyi Oladimeji and Vice President, CASON, Pastor Steve Akoni, at the graduation ceremony of the 2024/2025 CASON/Babcock graduates of Executive Diploma in Church Administration held at the Ilishan, Ogun State main campus, at the weekend.

 

From left… Registrar, Babcock University, Dr. Patience Chioma; Senior Vice President, Academics, Babcock University, Prof. Jonathan Nwosu; President/Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Prof. Afolarin Ojewole; President, Church Administrators Society of Nigeria (CASON), Pastor Seyi Oladimeji and Vice President, CASON, Pastor Steve Akoni, at the graduation ceremony of the 2024/2025 CASON/Babcock graduates of Executive Diploma in Church Administration held at the Ilishan, Ogun State main campus, at the weekend.

 

