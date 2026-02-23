From church keys to global stage, Pheelz takes the spotlight on CNN  African voices

Award-winning Nigerian producer and singer Pheelz will be in the spotlight this weekend as a guest on African Voices Changemakers on CNN International.

The 30-minute program, sponsored by telecommunications giant Globacom, begins airing on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Host Larry Madowo sits down with the music star for an open conversation about faith, fame and how he has helped shape the global sound of Afrobeats.

Born Phillips Kayode Moses, Pheelz began his journey as a church instrumentalist before rising to national fame in 2012 through his work with Olamide. He produced the hit songs First of All and F with the Devil, earning industry recognition and a spot on NotJustOk’s Top 10 Hottest Producers list in 2013. His production credits on Baddest Guy Ever Liveth brought nominations at The Headies and the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. In 2020, he won Producer of the Year at The Headies, and in 2021 he claimed Best Collaboration at the Soundcity MVP Awards for Finesse featuring Bnxn.

On the show, Pheelz reflects on the moments that shaped his sound and mindset. He speaks about major collaborations, shares his thoughts on artificial intelligence in music, and explains why African sound and culture continue to move the world. The program airs at 8.30 a.m. on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday, with repeat broadcasts at 12 noon the same day, 4.30 a.m. and 7.00 p.m. on Sunday, 4.00 a.m. and 6.45 p.m. on Monday, and 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday, all West African Time.