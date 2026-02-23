ENSSAA fixes ₦150m mandatory advert permit for 2026, 2027 elections

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency (ENSSAA) has announced a mandatory ₦150 million advertising permit for political parties and candidates participating in the 2026 and 2027 local, state, and federal elections.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr. Francis Aninwike, disclosed this during a management meeting held on Monday at the agency’s headquarters in the New State Secretariat Complex, GRA, Enugu.

Speaking on the theme, “Outdoor Promotion and Visual Campaign Guidelines for 2026 and 2027 General Elections,” Aninwike said the directive was in line with ENSSAA’s statutory mandate to regulate outdoor advertising and ensure orderliness, environmental aesthetics, and lawful conduct of campaign activities across the state’s 17 local government areas.

He explained that the ₦150 million permit grants political parties and candidates the right to deploy campaign materials and engage in visual promotions, including rallies, banners, branded vehicles, T-shirts, caps, handbills, buntings, and street campaigns across both urban and rural areas.

“Every political party and candidate must obtain a campaign permit from ENSSAA before deploying any form of visual campaign or outdoor promotional materials.

The statutory fee for the permit is ₦150 million, payable to the Enugu State Government account,” he said.

According to him, the permit is designed to prevent visual pollution, ensure a level playing field, maintain professional standards in outdoor advertising, and protect public infrastructure.

Aninwike warned that parties or candidates who fail to comply would have their campaign materials removed and could face legal sanctions.

He further clarified that only practitioners registered and licensed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) are authorized to erect and manage billboards or campaign structures within the state.

“No individual, political party, or support group is permitted to erect billboards or advertisement structures in any part of Enugu State without going through licensed ARCON practitioners as permitted by ENSSAA,” he stated.

The agency also cautioned against defacing opponents’ campaign materials, describing such actions as undemocratic and punishable under the law.

He urged political parties and supporters to conduct campaigns responsibly, noting that elections should not be treated as a “do-or-die affair,” but as a democratic process that allows citizens to fulfill their civic obligations.

Aninwike dismissed allegations of possible selective enforcement, insisting that the guidelines would apply uniformly to all candidates and parties, including incumbents, adding that Governor Peter Mbah has consistently complied with advertising regulations in all his campaign and official promotional activities.

The ENSSAA boss wished political parties well as they prepare for the upcoming elections and reiterated the agency’s commitment to maintaining order and professionalism in outdoor advertising across Enugu State.

