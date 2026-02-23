Court quashes ‘consent judgment’ granted to family to take over Osun govt 19.5 hectacres land

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court in Osogbo on Friday set aside a consent judgment and a warrant of possession covering 19.5 hectacres of land that had previously been awarded to a family by the Osun State Government.

The court held that the consent judgment and warrant of possession were secured through fraudulent misrepresentation and the deliberate suppression of material facts.

Recall that the Osun State Government had begun the development of a housing estate under a Public–Private Partnership arrangement, with Living Spring Estate handling the project. Meanwhile, in 2022, a family, acting through one Prince Olalekan Salami, contested the government’s ownership of the land by obtaining a consent judgment and a warrant of possession.

However, Osun State Governor, Attorney-General and Commissioner of Land and Physical Development, filed an application before Justice Oyeyemi Oyebiyi to nullify the purported consent judgement and warrant of possession which the family used to impede the development of the estate on the land.

Giving the ruling on Friday, Justice Oyebiyi granted the order to set aside consent judgement and warrant of possession or writ of possession of November 14th 2022 in Suit No. HOS/92/2021 between Prince Olalekan Salami and Governor of Osun State with two others, saying, “the judgment was obtained as a consent judgment by fraudulent misrepresentation and concealment of material facts.”

Speaking after the court session, the counsel to Osun State Government, Mr Philips Afolayan said “By implication of this ruling, Osun State Government is now the owner of the land and the plaintiff can’t go to the land.”

Also, the estate developer, Mr Oyinlola Oluwafeyijimi, said, “this ruling is a victory for the development of the Osun State. This will encourage investors to tap into the Osun government housing agenda.”

