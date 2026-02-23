February 23, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

City Boy’s Grand Patron, Seyi Tinubu, rolls out nationwide fasting relief packages across 36 States

by Peter Anayo06

 

In the spirit of unity and shared responsibility, the City Boy initiative has commenced the nationwide distribution of Fasting Relief Packages across all 36 states of Nigeria in observance of the holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

The initiative, powered by the Grand Patron Mr Seyi Tinubu, is designed to support citizens during this sacred period of prayer, reflection and devotion. The programme reflects his enduring commitment to promoting solidarity and national cohesion across religious and regional lines.

Speaking on the rollout, a representative of the City Boy Grand Patron described the initiative as “ A demonstration of unity in action and leadership rooted in service.”

“The seasons of Ramadan and Lent remind us of the values that bind us as a nation: sacrifice, generosity and compassion. Through this nationwide outreach, we are reinforcing our belief that progress is strongest when communities stand together in mutual support,” the spokesperson noted.

The Fasting Relief Packages are being distributed through coordinated efforts across state chapters, ensuring broad reach and efficient engagement at the grassroots level. The initiative spans urban and rural communities, reinforcing their mission to foster civic responsibility and collective progress.

The outreach underscores the continued advocacy for youth engagement, community development and inclusive national growth. “City Boy” remains committed to advancing hope and opportunity for every citizen through purposeful action, civic engagement, and community-driven initiatives across Nigeria.

 

