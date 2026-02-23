February 23, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

Breaking: Panic as fire outbreak guts Murtala Muhammed Int’l Airport, Lagos

by Peter Anayo02

A fire outbreak has gutted part of the old terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Monday, causing panic among airport workers and passengers in the area.

According to the report, the incident affected a section of the terminal currently undergoing a major renovation project worth several billions of naira.

Thick smoke was seen rising from the building, while emergency responders moved quickly to contain the situation.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Authorities are yet to statementrelease an official on the level of damage or whether any casualties were recorded.

Operations around the affected area were temporarily disrupted as firefighters battled the flames. Security officials cordoned off parts of the terminal to prevent further risk to lives and property.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread rapidly within minutes before being brought under control. Several workers at the renovation site were evacuated as a safety measure.

 

