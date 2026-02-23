Barrister Bisi Obashola: When passion, dedication translate to success

There are strong indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime’s efforts at attracting younger, more vibrant and articulate new breed politicians into the fold appear to be yielding the desired results. The thinking in political cycles is that the Nigerian nation state stands to benefit the more when the youth of the population gets closer to governance structures to the extent that greater number of the electorates participate in elections, thus precipitating more popular leaders especially those with grassroots followership. Someone had just observed that in order to experience all relationships with God, one has to go beyond all other desires.

One of such new breed politicians who is making conscious efforts at making things better for the population is Barrister Bisi Obashola; a well-focused young man who believes that real gentleness in a person is the power that sees, understands, yet never interferes. In Bisi Obashola is the personification of the submission that humility is rare because to have it you have to want nothing, yet when you do have it you get everything.

A young lawyer-politician eyeing the House of Representatives seat in the 2027 general elections, Barrister Bisi Obashola has vowed to surpass previous lawmakers from Irepodun Federal Constituency of Kwara State in terms of performance when elected into the Green Chamber.

The seasoned lawyer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who has consulted widely and is already gearing up to contest the House of Representatives election in Ajase-Ipo, Kwara State in 2027, hinged his confidence not only on his strong educational background and his passion for public service, but he also asserted that his long years of mentoring by eminent politicians from the state has effectively prepared him for the position. Obashola stated that he is poised to bring positive change to his community.

Born in the late 70s in Ajase-Ipo, Obashola’s educational journey took him from Muslim Community Primary School to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and eventually, the Nigerian Law School. He was called to the bar in 2007 and has since built reputable law firm, known as Bisi Obashola & Co and the Altimate Law-firm.

Obashola’s experience extends beyond law; he is a successful entrepreneur with interests in various sectors. He is also a dedicated philanthropist, founding the Bisi-oba Empowerment Foundation for Prosperity.

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Obashola has garnered support from prominent party leaders, including Prof. Wale Sulaiman and Hon. Kayode Ogunlowo. He is confident in his ability to serve Ajase-Ipo and Irepodun LGA, his hometown and ward with unwavering determination.

Obashola’s vision for the House of Representatives includes advocating for the voiceless and promoting prosperity in his constituency.

His optimism, discipline, and hard work have earned him recognition as a rising star in Kwara State politics.

As an entrepreneur, Obashola held several designations such as management and executive positions in various organisations which include BIS OBASHOLA & Co/ THE ALTIMATE LAW-FIRMS, Altimate Butterfly Ltd. John-John Contractors Ltd. Edumare Company Ltd. Obashola Altimate Tourings Ltd. Adebisi & Associates Ltd, Edenpreneurship Ltd, Eden-Conglomerates Industries Ltd, Eden Commerce Ltd, Eden Investments Ltd, Chairman of Bisi-Oba Empowerment Foundation for Prosperity, President of “The Eden Embassy” as well as Christian Caring Ministry.

As a legal practitioner Obashola stood and defend the rights of many citizens and he ranks himself as an entrepreneur, a politician, a counselor for prosperous inspiration, holiness and advancing technologies, a farmer, an author and an educationist.

As a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he was appointed and has served as patron of the “Tinubu Consultative Forum (TCF) since 2022.

Obashola has been mentored by high ranking policians in the country such as Prof Wale Sulaiman, Hon Kayode Ogunlowo. Hon Tunji Olawuyi, Alhaji Lai Mohamed. Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Amb. Yahaya Seriki, Hon Olumide Awolola, Sen. Lola Ashiru among others many who hail from Kwara State.

