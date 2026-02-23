Bagudu urges ministerial aides to improve public policy implementation

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has urged ministerial aides to support their principals in enhancing public policy formulation and implementation.

The minister spoke on Monday in Abuja at the opening of a capacity-building workshop for special advisers and technical assistants to ministers, organised by the Ministerial Aides Network (MANET) in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

In his opening remarks, Bagudu highlighted the vital role of special advisers and technical assistants in improving governance, national planning, and efficient public service delivery, praising MANET and KAS for sustaining initiatives that enhance the skills, professionalism, and effectiveness of political appointees and technical aides across government.

“The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning started as the National Planning Commission, reflecting Nigeria’s constitutional federal system with federal, state, and local levels of government,” the minister said, adding, “Our role remains to regularly evaluate the skills needed for national development, suggest training and organisational reforms, and work together with development partners.”

He emphasised that no nation can reach its development goals without strong institutional capacity, pointing out that advisers, consultants, and technical experts play a key role in shaping policy, strengthening institutions, and supporting ministers in fulfilling their mandates.

He observed that ministers and political appointees often enter office via different routes—political leadership, professional expertise, or public service—and may require technical support to perform effectively.

He therefore highlighted the importance of organised technical assistance and continuous capacity development for ministerial aides.

Drawing from personal experience, Senator Bagudu urged participants to practise humility and lifelong learning, noting that professional growth begins with recognising knowledge gaps and seeking guidance.

He encouraged advisers to establish clear personal and professional goals, responsibly make use of their privileged access to policy processes, and communicate complex policy issues in straightforward and accessible language to decision-makers and the public.

The minister also recognised the various motivations and career paths of public officials, noting that public service, academia, the private sector, and entrepreneurship all provide legitimate ways to contribute to the nation. He acknowledged the challenges related to public sector remuneration and encouraged constructive dialogue and policy engagement to tackle such issues.

Highlighting the strategic importance of technical assistance roles, Senator Bagudu described such positions as global career launchpads, citing examples of senior policymakers and judicial leaders who started their careers in advisory and technical roles.

He encouraged participants to seize the learning opportunities offered by the workshop to strengthen Nigeria’s policy advisory ecosystem and enhance evidence-based decision-making across government.

He finished by urging participants to utilise the workshop to build their skills, make a meaningful contribution to national development, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and excellence in public service.

The MANET–KAS workshop convenes special advisers and technical assistants to ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to enhance policy advisory skills, improve institutional effectiveness, and promote best practices in democratic governance.

