Archbishop Kaigama urges leaders to prioritize accountability, tackle youth unemployment

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Nigerian leaders to place the common good above personal and partisan interests.

Kaigama made the call during his homily at the opening Mass of the first 2026 Plenary Assembly of the (CBCN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “The Common Good and Leadership in Nigeria,” he decried what he described as the quest for power without responsibility, transparency and accountability.

“In our country, we have seen leaders who desire power but not responsibility; titles and positions but not service.

“Over the years, many have complained that elections have been manipulated, justice hijacked, and truth buried,” he said.

Archbishop Kaigama expressed deep concern over the desperation of the Nigerian youth, noting that he frequently receives messages from highly qualified graduates seeking employment.

He advised youths to channel their demands to elected political leaders, noting that religious authorities lacked the constitutional power to provide jobs.

He expressed hope that the 2027 general elections would be free from past irregularities.

The cleric advocated full deployment of modern electronic systems to ensure that votes reflected the genuine will of the people.

Kaigama said the Church monitored the recent local government elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and was prepared to share its observations with relevant authorities to improve governance.

He called for Christian-Muslim unity, noting that the overlap of Lent and Ramadan underscored shared values and collective responsibility.

The archbishop urged Nigerians to avoid unhealthy rivalry and focus on issues that promote development and poverty reduction.

Quoting from the 2026 Lenten message of Pope Leo XIV’s, he called for restraint in public discourse, particularly on social media and in political debates.

The Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, described the plenary as a significant moment for the Church to discern pathways for national advancement.

Sen. Osita Izunaso, who spoke with newsmen, said good governance required responsibility from both leaders and citizens, and urged the Church to continue engaging on electoral matters.

The Director of Catholic Television, Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuk, announced a 40-day Lenten pop-up channel on DSTV Channel 197, describing it as a step towards digital evangelisation.

The plenary, which drew bishops from across the country, is expected to end on Feb. 25 with a communiqué on the state of the Church and the nation.

