APC National Chairman inaugurates Governing Council of The Progressive Institute

The APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, alongside the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, other members of the Campaign Council leadership, and the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC), received the newly elected Chairmen of the FCT Area Councils.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has inaugurated the Governing Council of the Progressive Institute, a think tank and intellectual resource center of the party, with a promise to elevate the centre to international standards.

The inauguration, which was held on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the APC National Secretariat, marks the conclusion of the process of establishing the Institute’s governance structure, which began with its unveiling on September 6, 2024.

In his speech, Yilwatda said the Institute was established on the directive of the National Leader of the APC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to strengthen the ideological and research capacity of the party and encourage a research-driven orientation in other Nigerian political parties.

The Institute was registered last year with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and has received the approval of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education as a foremost research and training institute.

The Progressive Institute’s statutory functions include undertaking research and publication, organising workshops and conferences, and developing and executing the party’s political strategies.

The Governing Council, which has Prof. Nentawe as chairman, will serve as the highest organ of the Institute, responsible for realizing the party’s vision and establishing tangible goals.

Yilwatda, who heads the Governing Council, assured that the party leadership is committed to giving the Institute full support and attention.

He congratulated the Council members on their appointment and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to building a world-class institution.

The APC National Chairman thanked President Tinubu for his vision in establishing the Institute and his predecessor, former APC national chairman. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for their efforts in setting up the institution.

Yilwatda appealed to party elders, state governors, and representatives to support the Institute by outsourcing training, research, and consultancy services to it.

The inauguration of the TPI Governing Council is expected to mark the beginning of a new era in the APC’s efforts to build a strong intellectual foundation and promote a research-driven approach to governance.

Director-General and Secretary of the Council, Dr. Lanre Adebayo, in his remarks assured the APC leadership that the team would serve with dignity and give their best individual and collective expertise to enable the party harness high value and the benefits derivable from establishing the institute.

Dr. Adebayo, who recalled that the Institute started without a take-off grant from the party, expressed appreciation to the APC national chairman for his sustained support and collaboration, adding, “We will continue to give our best because we believe in APC.”

