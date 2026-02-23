Abia  APC caucus meeting held  in Abuja

From 3rd left to right…Minister of state Labour and Employment, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, APC Deputy National Chairman South Chief Eneukwu and other APC chieftains, during the Abia state APC Caucus Meeting in Abuja.

