February 22, 2026
Trending now

Osun 2026: Ignore campaign of calumny targeted against us, APC confident of…

I killed my master for telling his sister to lock me out…

The ‘Age of Electricity’ arrives: global power demand set to soar to…

President Tinubu Salutes Leo Stan Ekeh at 70, Says He’s a ‘Pioneering…

IMT, Enugu remains best in technology, management studies – Mbah

Still on the 2026 Osun governorship election

H.E. Amb. Dr. Ben U.W Amadi assumes Office as Prime Minister of…

Tinubu urges winners of FCT, Kano, Rivers polls to serve with dedication

FCT poll: INEC declares PDP’s Kasim winner of Gwagwalada chairmanship election

INEC declares APC’s Ishaku winner of Bwari chairmanship election

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu urges winners of FCT, Kano, Rivers polls to serve with dedication

by Peter Anayo011

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers states, urging them to serve with dedication.

The president’s message is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted area council elections in the FCT and by-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies in Rivers State, as well as Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

Tinubu urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism and dedication.

He advised them to regard the mandate given by the electorate as a sacred trust.

The president commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as remarkable achievements in the territory.

He said the achievements had yielded political dividends for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu congratulated the APC national leadership, as well as the party’s Kano and Rivers chapters, on the victories recorded at the polls.

He lauded INEC, security agencies and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

The president also commended the courage and discipline displayed by all contestants, saying, “democracy is enriched by active participation and healthy competition.”

Tinubu said the successful conduct of the elections further strengthened democratic culture and institutions.

He urged INEC to continue improving its processes to deliver even more credible and exemplary elections.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Time Magazine names Aliko Dangote among Top 100 philanthropists globally

Peter Anayo

Badenoch unveils plan to deport 150,000 illegal migrants from UK annually

Peter Anayo

Tinubu congratulates Gen. Ibrahim Babangida at 84

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO