Tinubu urges winners of FCT, Kano, Rivers polls to serve with dedication

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers states, urging them to serve with dedication.

The president’s message is contained in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted area council elections in the FCT and by-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies in Rivers State, as well as Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

Tinubu urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism and dedication.

He advised them to regard the mandate given by the electorate as a sacred trust.

The president commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as remarkable achievements in the territory.

He said the achievements had yielded political dividends for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu congratulated the APC national leadership, as well as the party’s Kano and Rivers chapters, on the victories recorded at the polls.

He lauded INEC, security agencies and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

The president also commended the courage and discipline displayed by all contestants, saying, “democracy is enriched by active participation and healthy competition.”

Tinubu said the successful conduct of the elections further strengthened democratic culture and institutions.

He urged INEC to continue improving its processes to deliver even more credible and exemplary elections.

