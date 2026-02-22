The ‘Age of Electricity’ arrives: global power demand set to soar to 2030

Global power demand is set to grow by more than 3.5%/y on average over the rest of this decade, although electricity generation from renewables, natural gas and nuclear are all expanding to keep pace, a new International Energy Agency (IEA) report has found.

According to the report, electricity demand is on course to grow at least 2.5 times as fast as overall energy demand through 2030 as the ‘Age of Electricity’ takes hold. This is driven by rising industrial use of electricity, the continued uptake of EVs, higher air conditioning use and the expansion of data centres and AI. While emerging and developing economies remain the main engines of electricity demand growth, consumption from advanced economies is also rising after 15 years of stability – contributing to a fifth of the total increase in power demand through 2030.

The report finds that global electricity generation from renewables − boosted by record deployment of solar PV – is now in the process of overtaking generation from coal, after virtually drawing level with it in 2025, based on the latest available data. Nuclear power output also rose to a new record. The momentum behind low-emissions sources of generation continues to 2030, by which time renewables and nuclear are together set to generate 50% of global electricity, up from 42% today.

Natural gas-fired output is also set to grow through 2030, supported by rising electricity demand in the US and the continuing shift from oil to gas for power in the Middle East. At the same time, coal-fired generation will lose ground globally as renewables expand, returning to 2021 levels by the end of the decade. As a result, global CO₂ emissions from electricity generation are expected to remain roughly flat between now and 2030.

The report emphasises that these trends – growing demand, an increasingly weather-dependent mix of power generation sources, and evolving electricity consumption patterns and technologies – require a rapid and efficient expansion of both electricity grids and system flexibility. Today, more than 2,500 GW worth of projects – encompassing renewables, storage and projects with large loads, such as data centres – are currently stalled in grid connection queues worldwide.

New analysis in the report finds that as the expansion of grids advances, deploying grid-enhancing technologies and implementing regulatory reforms that enable more flexible grid connections and usage could allow for the integration of up to 1,600 GW of queued projects in the near term. Together, these measures would allow the grid to be used more efficiently and unlock substantial capacity.

‘At a moment of significant uncertainty across energy markets, one certainty is that global electricity demand is growing much more strongly than it did over the past decade. In this Age of Electricity, the increase in global power consumption through 2030 is set to be equivalent to adding more than two European Unions,’ noted IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori. ‘Meeting this demand will require annual investment in grids to rise by 50% by 2030. Expanding flexibility will also be crucial as power networks continue to evolve – so will a strong focus on security and resilience.’

The report finds that installations of utility-scale battery storage have risen sharply, providing an important source of short-term flexibility. Markets such as California, Texas, South Australia, Germany and the UK have all seen strong growth in utility-scale battery capacity deployment in recent years.

The report also notes that the affordability of electricity remains a key and growing concern. Household electricity prices in many countries have risen faster than incomes since 2019. Elevated prices are also putting pressure on industries and businesses. As a result, policymakers are focusing on policies, market designs and regulations that deliver not just additional investment but also greater flexibility and efficiency across all parts of the power system, including demand, supply and the use of infrastructure.

According to the report, greater efforts are needed to improve the security and resilience of power systems around the world, which face rising risks associated with ageing infrastructure, extreme weather events, cyber threats and other emerging vulnerabilities. Modernising how systems operate, as well as strengthening the physical protection of critical infrastructure, will be essential to countering these threats, the report emphasizes

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State remains a formidable force as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The declaration, according to a release issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker Mr.Livinus Nwabughiogu followed recent strategic deliberations among party leaders and stakeholders from Abia State at a meeting, Saturday night, aimed at repositioning the party for greater cohesion and electoral success.

It will be recalled that the Ward and Local Government Congresses of the party earlier scheduled for last week Wednesday were suspended in State following some discrepancies.

The Deputy Speaker expressed gratitude to the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and other national leaders for their efforts in strengthening the party’s unity and stability.

He also thanked stakeholders and leaders of the Abia APC for their contributions to the party’s recent strategic meeting which yielded tangible results and firmed the party’s resolve to deliver growth and progress for the people of Abia State.

Chaired by the APC national chairman, the meeting held in Abuja also attracted the presence of other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party which included the National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; the National Vice Chairman, South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu and the National Welfare Secretary, Chief Donatus Nwankpa.

Some of the members of Abia State APC caucus in attendance were the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha; Hon. Chris Nkwonta; former Senators Chris Adighije, Bob Nwanunu, Emma Nwaka, Nkechi Nwogu; former Minister of State for Science Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh; APC’s foremost gubernatorial candidate in Abia, Chief Nyerere Anyim; Chairman, SEDC, Dr. Emeka Wogu; former Speakers of the Abia State House of Assembly which included Rt. Hon. Christopher Enwerenmadu; Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, Rt. Hon. Martins Azubuike, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Njoku; some former and current members of the State and National Assemblies; and other distinguished stakeholders.

The Deputy Speaker informed that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu whose two younger brothers, Nnanna and Mascot were physically present at the meeting called in and reassured the caucus of his support.

Kalu emphasized the party’s focus on eliminating internal divisions and building a united front anchored on discipline, inclusion, and purpose.

He said: “Over the past few days, leaders and stakeholders of our great party in Abia State have engaged in strategic deliberations, examining our structures and charting a clear, coordinated path forward. These discussions have yielded tangible results and strengthened our collective resolve to reposition the party for greater cohesion and electoral success.

“We ran to the national chairman of the party because we know he has the capacity to resolve conflicts. He has not failed us. From the first day he heard about this, he took steps, proactive steps and all of us are happy. There is no faction in Abia State. We are following his template. Everybody is happy. Everybody is going to be accommodated and we trust his judgement.

“I sincerely appreciate our National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, for his leadership and commitment to strengthening the unity, growth, and stability of the APC, not just in Abia State but across the nation; our National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru; the National Vice Chairman, South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu; and the entire National Working Committee for their tireless efforts in advancing the party.

“I am also grateful to the leaders of the Abia APC who participated in these engagements, including my Senator, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; the Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha; our National Welfare Secretary, Chief Donatus Nwankpa; former Senators Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Bob Nwanunu, and Senator Emma Nwaka; our foremost gubernatorial candidate, Chief Nyerere Anyim; Chairman, SEDC, Dr. Emeka Wogu; Senator Nkechi Nwaogu; former Speakers of the Abia State House of Assembly; former and current members of the State and National Assemblies; and other distinguished stakeholders whose contributions enriched our conversations.

“As we continue on this path of peace and unity, our commitment to eliminating rancour and internal divisions, and to building a united front anchored on discipline, inclusion, and purpose, remains firm. The focus now is growth and sustained progress for our party and for the people we are privileged to serve.

“The task ahead requires unity, and together, we will deliver”.

Earlier, the national chairman of the party, Prof. Yilwatda who also said that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu was in agreement with the outcome of the meeting added that all issues bedeviling the have been resolved.

“We met with all the caucus members of Abia State after a little friction that took place when were to have the Congress last week and to the glory of all, the stakeholders, the critical stakeholders of the caucus have come together and unanimously agreed and took decisions that are far reaching and I am sure with this, we are going to have a rancour free elections on Wednesday and Thursday. And to me, it is very important for us and a big lesson for the party also”, he said.

On her part, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha corroborated the Deputy Speaker and the national chairman’s position, saying that all the discrepancies have been settled amicably.

“Thank God we have resolved all issues. APC is one and will continue to be be and we return the President in full swing”, Onyejiocha said.