Rotary Action Group for Peace seeks religious partnership to end Rivers crisis, ethnic tensions

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rotary Action Group for Peace (RAGFP) has called for strengthened inter‑faith collaboration to put a final end to the political crisis in Rivers State and to defuse emerging ethnic and religious tensions.

The group made the appeal during a courtesy visit by a delegation of Rivers State Chapter of RAGFP led by the Coordinator, Past Assistant Governor, Ibimina Amachree, to the Rivers State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

The RAGFP delegation, which included members of the state executive, some Rotary Club presidents and other leaders, met with CAN Chairman, His Eminence Archbishop Dokiboeriya Kaladokubo, and some members of his team.

PAG Amachree said the visit was part of a broader peace‑advocacy effort to address “pressing issues affecting stability in the state,” and to seek collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria.

She said, “The Rotary Action Group for Peace, we are saddled with the responsibility of carrying out activities and promoting peace across the world.

“This month of February, to be precise, the focus of Rotary International is peace building and conflict prevention. And that’s why we’re carrying out this outreach today to have this interaction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, River State.

“And we know that if there’s any time we need peace more than ever in our states, it is now.

So, we are here to see how far we can collaborate and work together with CAN to promote and ensure sustainable peace in Rivers State.”

RAGFP’s Programme Officer in Rivers State, Mr. Sunny Dada urged CAN to intervene in the protracted political impasse in the state and in a brewing conflict between members of the Hausa community and indigenous residents that has already resulted in killings and a “Hausa‑Must‑Go” protest.

He asked CAN to initiate dialogue with key political actors and Hausa leadership, stressing the need for “cordial relationships among diverse religious groups.”

Dada outlined a plan for a “transformative inter‑religious dialogue” that would bring together Christian, Muslim and other faith‑based leaders, emphasising on the importance of inclusive dialogue and community-driven peace initiatives.

He warned that concurrent ethnic and religious crises are “very complicated to resolve” and could jeopardise the state’s reputation for hospitality and peace.

He said, “As an entity responsible for implementing various peace-building activities, we felt that one of the key activities we should carry out this month is having these kind of meetings. From our plan, its broader than this, we’re to have an inter-religious transformative dialogue, bringing CAN and other faiths together, but we decided to commence with this visit so that at the end of the day we can also have a working agreement.

“After here, we also intend to meet with the Supreme Council of the Islamic Affairs and the other prominent faiths in the state, so that we can have this synergy at the end of the day, we come together and have this transformative dialogue in the state.

“Beyond that, as a peace-building body, there are some sensitive and worrying issues that are of major concerns to us that we wish to bring to your attention and we believe that with your capacity as CAN, you can also do more interventions on them.

“Prominent among these issues is the emerging ethnic and religious conflict in the states occasioned by the extrajudicial killings that we have witnessed in some communities or LGAs here in Rivers State by some persons within the Hausa ethnic nationality.

And that has resulted in a ‘Hausa-Must-Go protest’ in the state.

“Sometimes, some of these people out there, especially the herders, at times operate like they don’t answer to anybody.

So, we are pleading that you use your network, your conferential powers as religious leaders, on some leaders of our communities who are really grieved and are in pain as a result of the killings in their communities, to prevail on the indigenes to kindly take it easy.

“No nation can survive ethnic and religious crises, especially if they are concurrent. If a conflict has a religious and ethnic identity, its very, very complicated to resolve. As peace builders, we know this from experience.

“We believe that River State doesn’t deserve such conflict because River State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

Unfortunately, the political crisis has constantly given us negative headlines. Otherwise, River State is very, very peaceful and we are very, very hospitable.

“So, we are pleading that you kindly intervene as you can, so that it doesn’t degenerate beyond this point that we are now, because there are also narratives flying here and there that all these are part of strategies to destabilize the country because of the 2027 election.”

Sunny Dada added that, “part of the ways we think you can intervene is to speak to your counterparts in the Muslim leadership and even have a meeting and publicize that meeting.

Let people see that the leaders are united in resolving the conflict so that when their followers see you, the indigenes that are protesting that the Hausa community must go, and those doing the killings, see the leaders coming together, it sends a lot of messages.

“And our worry is that the ‘Hausa must go protest’ has also taken a form of stereotyping.

So an average Hausa man is now stereotyped. I know many wonderful Hausa, many wonderful Muslims.

These people have lived and done business here for years, and they have contributed to the local economy, you know.

So, its important that we don’t, because of few activities or few criminals elements, now criminalize the entire ethnic nationality. That’s why we’re pleading that you intervene,” he said.

He regretted that the political conflict destabilised governance, development and the state’s economy, and called on CAN to mediate between the principal actors, “call them to a round‑table and ask them to forgive one another and move forward.”

Assistant Governor John Akinyemi Sodipo (Zone 34) listed Rotary’s focus areas as peace and conflict resolution, water, sanitation and hygiene, maternal and child health, disease prevention and treatment, and community economic development.

Responding, the CAN Chairman, Archbishop Kaladokubo commended the delegation’s courage and described the visit as “timely.”

The CAN Chairman acknowledged Rivers State’s Christian majority but emphasised tolerance and coexistence.

He expressed concern over the ethnic tensions, linking them to economic hardship, hunger and unemployment, and said sustainable peace requires addressing these root causes.

Kaladokubo pledged CAN’s partnership with RAGFP, promising to mobilise broader faith‑based networks including the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Catholic communities, and other indigenous Christian groups and to involve youth, women and local government structures in future dialogue.

He noted past challenges, such as exclusion from stakeholder meetings, but reaffirmed CAN’s commitment to unity and collaboration, promising to reconvene with Rotary in the coming weeks to advance the proposed dialogue framework.

The meeting concluded with a joint call for sustained engagement among religious leaders as “critical actors in conflict prevention and resolution” in the fragile, politically charged environment of Rivers State.

