Osun 2026: Ignore campaign of calumny targeted against us, APC confident of winning – Oyintiloye

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has appealed to residents of the state not to be deceived by what he described as a campaign of calumny against the party by other parties in the race.

He stressed that the achievements of President Bola Tinubu have boosted the party’s chances of emerging victorious in the August 8 gubernatorial election in the State.

Daily Champion recalls that the APC in Osun State on December 13, 2025, announced Bola Oyebamiji as the candidate of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Oyintiloye added that the performances of governors on the platform of APC and the achievements of party’s past administration in the state would also play a key role in winning the election.

The ex-lawmaker noted that Tinubu has made the APC attractive to politicians in other parties, making them prefer the national ruling party to others.

He added that the recent defection of five Osun federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party and other political parties into the APC fold was another pointer to the impending victory of the party’s candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, in the election

“The defection of the five PDP National Assembly lawmakers and the endorsement of the President for a second term in office are indications that the people of this state love the APC and are ready to return it to office in the August 8 governorship election.

“The people of the state are yearning for the return of good governance through the APC, and by August 8, their wishes will be fulfilled.

“The party’s candidate, Oyebamiji, is competent, reliable, and a promise keeper. He will fulfil all his electoral promises for the good of the people. We are confident of winning,” Oyintiloye said.

Oyintiloye also said that the leader of the party in the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has been working assiduously with other leaders to sustain the pride of the party, despite not being in government.

He said that the minister, in collaboration with other stakeholders in the state, has made the APC a haven for many notable members of opposition parties due to a well-thought-out framework designed to embrace new members without alienating existing ones.

He appealed to residents not to be deceived by what he described as a campaign of calumny against the APC by other parties in the race, assuring them that the state would witness a new lease of life under Oyebamiji’s leadership.

He also said, “Residents of the state should ignore the campaign of calumny targeted at the APC by other parties in the race.

“Rather than engaging in buck-passing with anyone, Oyebamiji and other leaders of our party are working hard to rescue Osun and redirect the state to the path of sustainable growth.”

He encouraged members of the opposition parties who are desirous of joining the APC not to hesitate, but to take a cue from the five Osun National Assembly members who recently defected to the party.

He declared that the APC has a culture of excellence and the capacity to accommodate every interested member of the public willing to join forces with it in the interest of the public good.

